Meta is reportedly planning to pass the cost of Europe’s digital services taxes (DSTs) onto advertisers. Starting July 1, ads targeting European audiences could carry an additional location-based fee ranging from 2% to 5%, depending on the country, reports Bloomberg, citing emails sent to businesses running campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Until now, the social media giant has covered these taxes itself, but the new move could increase advertising costs in markets like Austria, Turkey, and France.

The surcharge will be applied to ad campaigns based on the geographic location where the ads are shown, not where the advertiser is headquartered. The move marks a shift in Meta’s approach to compliance with European digital taxation rules, which have been expanding steadily since France first introduced its DST in 2019. These taxes are designed to ensure that large tech platforms contribute to public revenue in countries where they generate significant digital income, particularly from advertising and data-related services.

The report suggests that the proposed surcharges vary by jurisdiction. Austria and Turkey are expected to impose the highest rates at 5%, while France, Italy, and Spain will see charges around 3%, and the United Kingdom is set at 2%. Advertisers targeting multiple European markets could see these fees add up quickly. The surcharge is expected to appear as a separate line item on Meta’s billing statements, distinct from the ad spend itself.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm is not the only tech giant taking this approach. Other major platforms, including Google and Amazon, have long applied DST-related surcharges in certain countries, similarly passing regulatory costs onto businesses using their advertising and digital services. For advertisers, the implications are significant. Marketing budgets targeting Europe will need recalibration to account for the additional surcharges. Small and medium-sized businesses, which often operate on tighter margins, could be disproportionately affected.

The timing of this change is also notable. Digital taxation in Europe is still evolving, with countries continuously reviewing rates and eligibility thresholds. For example, France recently increased its DST revenue thresholds for large companies, while other nations are exploring similar adjustments. Meanwhile, in addition to surcharges, advertisers may face administrative complexities, including VAT calculations and reporting requirements, further adding to campaign management considerations.

