At WWDC 2026, Apple introduced what it called the next generation of ‘Apple Intelligence’, describing it as a major shift in how AI is integrated across its ecosystem. Rather than treating AI as a standalone feature, Apple is embedding intelligence directly into its platforms through a new architecture built on Apple Foundation Models, which are deeply integrated into iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.

The new system is designed to make everyday apps and experiences more capable and context-aware across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and other devices. It allows users to interact with their devices in a more natural way, where they can simply describe what they want and the system performs tasks across apps, generates content, and retrieves information from multiple sources like Messages, Mail, Photos, and system apps. Apple highlights that this capability is built with privacy at its core, combining on-device processing with Private Cloud Compute for more demanding tasks, while ensuring that personal data is neither stored nor accessible to Apple or third parties when processed in the cloud.

The next generation of Apple Intelligence also powers Siri AI, a redesigned assistant that is more conversational and context-aware. At the same time, the Photos app receives significant upgrades powered by more advanced image models, allowing users to perform high-level edits while preserving the integrity of the original image. A feature called ‘Spatial Reframing’ allows users to adjust the composition of a photo after it has been taken by virtually shifting perspective, with real-time previews that simulate repositioning the camera in the original scene. This capability is supported by Apple’s spatial computing expertise developed through Apple Vision Pro, and it ensures that only necessary parts of an image are regenerated when perspective changes.

Meanwhile, the Extend tool allows users to expand images beyond their original boundaries, like straightening horizons or changing aspect ratios while intelligently filling in missing content. The Clean Up tool has also been improved to remove unwanted objects more realistically, even in complex scenes. Apple stated that images edited using Apple Intelligence will include a hidden SynthID-style watermark to indicate AI involvement.

Safari is also being improved with intelligence features that change how users browse the web. The browser can now automatically organize tabs into topic-based groups like travel planning or work projects, and it continues updating these groups dynamically as new tabs are added. A new capability called Notify Me allows Safari to monitor web pages for changes such as price drops, restocks, or updates, sending alerts when relevant changes are detected. In addition, Apple Intelligence enables Passwords to automatically detect weak or compromised credentials and upgrade them securely on supported websites by navigating login flows autonomously. Safari also introduces a feature where users can describe desired functionality, and the system generates custom browser extensions directly in the toolbar, such as tools for saving and rating recipes or customizing web interactions

Even Apple’s Image Playground has been significantly upgraded with a new generative model capable of producing photorealistic images, running through Private Cloud Compute for higher computational demands. Users can generate and modify images using natural language or direct interaction methods such as tapping, circling, or brushing areas of an image. These generated visuals can be used across system experiences like Messages, Lock Screen wallpapers, and Contact Posters, with support for different aspect ratios depending on the intended use case.

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