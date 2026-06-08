Amazon is going after the significantly-sized custom merchandise market, now allowing literally any user to create their custom merchandise using AI, and making it available to all of Amazon’s customers. Announced today, the feature is currently only available in the US, with ‘Merch on Demand’, Amazon’s print on demand service.

Designing merch with Alexa for Shopping uses AI to turn simple prompts into custom creations in seconds. Users can just describe what they want, and the feature instantly creates a design that can be put on T-shirts, hoodies, tumblers, and other products available through Merch on Demand, Amazon’s print-on-demand service. From there, Amazon handles production and delivery with Prime-eligible shipping.

This puts the entire custom merchandising business model, right within Amazon’s reach. Custom merchandising platforms have usually catered to the creator economy and businesses, both of which could now easily migrate to Amazon, thanks to the massive distribution power that comes with it.

The feature is now available to all U.S. customers. Users can simply open the Amazon Shopping app, tap the Alexa icon to launch Alexa for Shopping, and start designing merch.

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