Indian conglomerate Adani Group has announced an ambitious long-term plan to invest $100 billion (~ ₹9 lakh crore) in building AI-ready data centres across the country by 2035. This direct, massive investment is aimed at creating green-energy-powered hyperscale AI data centre capacity capable of handling massive computing workloads required for advanced AI, cloud services, and high-performance computing.

The group expects this large investment to drive an additional $150 billion in related industries, including server and semiconductor manufacturing, networking infrastructure, cooling and power systems, and domestic cloud services. This initiative could result in a $250 billion AI infrastructure sector in India by 2035, transforming the country into a prominent global centre for AI computing.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” Gautam Adani (Chairman, Adani Group) noted.

The latest effort builds on AdaniConneX’s 2 GW national data centre network, expanding toward a 5 GW target aimed at positioning the country at the centre of the global AI economy. It leverages a $5 billion partnership with Google and includes landmark collaborations to establish the nation’s largest gigawatt-scale AI campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional campuses in Noida and with Microsoft across Hyderabad and Pune. In parallel, Adani will deepen its collaboration with Flipkart, developing a second purpose-built AI data centre to support the e-commerce giant’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing, and large-scale AI workloads.

The planned 5 GW deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable energy generation, transmission infrastructure, and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated ecosystem. Facilities will feature high-density compute clusters, advanced liquid cooling, and efficient power architecture to support Indian Large Language Models (LLMs) and national data initiatives, ensuring long-term data sovereignty. The Group utilizes its renewable energy advantage, including Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project (over 10 GW operational) and a $55 billion expansion plan, along with one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems.

Despite their potential, hyperscale AI data centres present significant challenges. They require extensive land, advanced cooling systems, high-speed connectivity, and a reliable energy supply. Environmental concerns, particularly regarding water usage for cooling and overall energy consumption, will need careful management.

However, the timing becomes significant, as Adani Group is not the only company racing to build India’s AI infrastructure. Last year, reports indicated that Meta is setting up its first data centre at Reliance’s Chennai campus, while OpenAI plans a gigawatt-scale facility in the country under its $500 billion Stargate project. In July 2025, Google committed $6 billion to expand data-centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh. Domestically, Reliance-backed Digital Connexion revealed an $11 billion campus in Visakhapatnam, while another IT major, TCS, secured $1 billion from TPG to develop its own AI-ready facilities.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →