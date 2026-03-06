Karnataka is set to become the first state in India to ban social media use for children under the age of 16, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the proposal while presenting the state’s 2026-27 budget in the legislative assembly. The rule would restrict children under the age of 16 from using popular social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and X. According to the government, the move is aimed at addressing the growing concerns around excessive smartphone use among school-age children and the impact of social media on their mental health, attention span, and academic performance.

The development becomes even more significant as Karnataka, which has a population of around 67 million people, is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the country. The state has a high rate of internet penetration and smartphone ownership, which has made social media a central part of daily life, especially among young people. Even children are gaining access to the internet at increasingly younger ages.

Surveys conducted in India in recent years suggest that teenagers often spend several hours a day on their smartphones, with a large portion of that time dedicated to scrolling through social media feeds, watching short videos, and interacting through messaging apps. Therefore, the latest proposal appears to be primarily driven by growing concerns among parents, educators, and health experts about the amount of time children spend online.

The Karnataka government argues that restricting access for younger users could help address such issues during critical developmental years. Children under the age of 16 are still in the early stages of emotional and cognitive development, and policymakers believe that constant exposure to algorithm-driven content feeds may influence their behaviour, mood, and perception of reality.

Although the government has announced the intention to introduce the ban, the details of how it will be implemented are still being worked out. Authorities will need to determine how social media companies verify the age of users and ensure compliance with the restriction. But despite all this, the proposal by Karnataka may serve as a test case for the rest of the country. If implemented successfully, it could influence other state governments to consider similar restrictions or encourage the central government to introduce nationwide guidelines on children’s social media use. At the same time, the policy will likely face legal, technological, and practical challenges before it can be fully enforced.

Meanwhile, several countries have already begun introducing strict rules to limit minors’ access to social media. In 2024, Australia passed one of the world’s toughest laws banning children under 16 from using major platforms, with companies facing fines of up to $49.5 million if they fail to enforce age checks. In Europe, Spain has proposed a similar ban for under-16 users along with mandatory age-verification systems, while Denmark plans restrictions for users under 15. Also, in Asia, Malaysia has announced plans to ban social media access for those below 16 starting in 2026.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →