AI voice startup Wispr is reportedly negotiating a massive new funding round that could value the company at around $2 billion, placing it among the fastest-rising AI application startups. The discussions are being led by venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, and the round itself is expected to raise around $260 million, reports Bloomberg. If the deal closes near the reported terms, the valuation jump would be extraordinary. Just months ago, Wispr’s valuation was estimated at around $700 million after its Series A extension in late 2025.

Notably, the company has already raised around $81 million across multiple funding rounds to date. Its early backers included AIX Ventures, NEA, 8VC, Neo, MVP Ventures, and Menlo Ventures, while later rounds also attracted investors like Notable Capital and Steven Bartlett’s Flight Fund. In 2025, Wispr raised a $30 million Series A round led by Menlo Ventures with participation from NEA and 8VC, before securing an additional $25 million Series A extension later that year led by Notable Capital. The startup also participated in Amazon Web Services’ Generative AI Accelerator program during its early growth phase.

Founded in San Francisco in 2021 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, Wispr initially started as a futuristic hardware startup exploring non-invasive wearable interfaces and silent communication systems. The original concept involved translating neurological signals and subtle mouth movements into digital commands, somewhat similar to emerging brain-computer interface technologies. However, after years of experimentation, the company pivoted away from hardware and shifted its focus toward software-based voice interaction systems as generative AI and speech models matured rapidly.

Wispr is best known for its product Wispr Flow, an AI-powered voice-input and dictation system that lets users speak naturally and generate polished text across apps, emails, chats, documents, and productivity tools. Wispr Flow now supports more than 104 languages – including Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, French, German, and Dutch – and operates across macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android platforms. Recently, the company revealed that only about 40% of dictation activity was in English, while around 60% came from non-English languages, showing strong international usage patterns.

The company’s growth metrics have drawn considerable attention from investors. As per the report, the app crossed about 2.5 million downloads globally between late 2025 and early 2026, while enterprise adoption expanded across hundreds of organizations, including several Fortune 500 companies. India alone accounted for around 14% of installs, making it the company’s second-largest market after the United States.

The timing of the potential funding round and rising valuation becomes even more significant as it comes at a time when the global voice AI industry is seeing a massive surge in investor interest. Investors reportedly poured more than $7 billion into voice AI startups during the first quarter of 2026 alone. According to estimates, the global voice recognition technology market is expected to reach around $22 billion in 2026 and could nearly triple in size within the next 5 years as enterprises increasingly adopt conversational AI systems across productivity, healthcare, customer service, and workplace automation.

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