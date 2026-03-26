WhatsApp is rolling out the much awaited dual-accounts feature to iOS, along with improvements to its popular messaging platform, focusing on enhanced flexibility for multi-account users, better storage management, and deeper integration of Meta AI tools into the platform. The updates, announced on March 26, are rolling out gradually and will become available to users worldwide in the coming weeks.

“Over time, our chats become a record of the moments that matter: conversations with family, laughs with friends, the photos and videos we couldn’t stop sharing. To help you make the most of all of it, we’re rolling out new ways to make WhatsApp even easier to use — whether you’re staying organized, juggling work and personal, or getting more out of every chat,” the company announced in a blog post.

The additions to the messaging platform, as part of this update, include the long-awaited ability to run two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on iPhone devices (a feature already available on Android, finally making its way to iOS), with the active account’s profile photo now displayed in the bottom navigation bar for easy switching. In addition to that, users will be able to delete large media files and attachments directly from individual chats without clearing the entire conversation history, helping free up storage space more selectively. Chat history transfer has also been simplified, allowing wireless migration between iOS and Android devices via a local Wi-Fi connection, reducing reliance on cables or third-party tools. Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing AI-powered sticker suggestions that appear as users type emojis, enabling quick swaps for more expressive messaging.

On the AI front, Meta AI can now be used directly within chats to edit photos — removing unwanted objects, changing backgrounds, or applying new artistic styles—before sending. A refreshed “Writing Help” feature leverages AI to suggest or refine message drafts based on conversation context, with Meta emphasizing that all chats remain end-to-end encrypted and private even when using these tools. For everyday users, these Meta AI features offer convenient creative and productivity boosts without leaving the app. Photo editing allows quick touch-ups to remove distractions or improve aesthetics before sharing, saving time and reducing the need for separate editing apps. Writing Help can assist with clearer or more appropriate messaging, which is particularly useful for professional chats, difficult conversations, or non-native speakers.

For millions of users who maintain separate personal and professional lives, dual-account support on iOS removes a major friction point and improves convenience. It allows seamless switching between accounts without losing notifications or having to carry two devices. This is especially valuable for small business owners, freelancers, and professionals who rely on WhatsApp for both work and personal communication. Plus, the enhanced chat transfer feature makes upgrading phones or switching between iOS and Android much less stressful. Users no longer risk losing years of conversations, photos, and important information when changing devices. This improvement strengthens user loyalty by reducing anxiety around phone upgrades and platform switches, while also making WhatsApp more appealing to people considering moving from iPhone to Android or vice versa.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →