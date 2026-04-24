Instagram has quietly launched a new standalone app called Instants, focused on simple, private photo sharing outside the main Instagram platform. It allows users to send each other disappearing photos that are available for 24 hours and can be viewed only once during that window. The app opens directly to the camera and avoids filters, edits, and uploading from the gallery. Also, there is no public feed, and content is shared only in private circles. The idea is similar to Snapchat, where photos disappear after being viewed once.

Unlike the main Instagram app, which has evolved into a multi-format platform that includes Reels, Stories, and shopping integrations, Instants is intentionally minimal. It places a strong focus on speed and simplicity, allowing users to open the app, capture a moment in real time, and send it directly to selected contacts. There is no option to enhance images with filters and effects, which strengthens its focus on authenticity and unedited sharing.

A key feature of Instants is its strict control over how long content stays available. Photos are not stored for a long time and can not be viewed again after they are opened. Even within the 24-hour availability window, each image can be seen only once, creating a kind of exclusivity in communication. This design also reduces the pressure of maintaining a polished online presence, a concern that has grown as platforms like Instagram have become more commercial and performance-driven.

The app also removes the concept of a public audience entirely. There is no explore page, trending section, or follower-based broadcasting. Instead, all interactions take place within closed, private networks – typically consisting of close friends and mutual connections.

Instants is integrated with existing Instagram accounts, allowing users to log in using their current credentials and access their social graph. Most importantly, it can be used either as a standalone app or as a feature within the main Instagram app in select regions. The launch also clearly shows Meta’s ongoing strategy to respond to competitive pressure and changing trends. For example, in the past, Instagram introduced Stories to counter the growth of Snapchat and later expanded into short-form video with Reels to compete with platforms like TikTok. In terms of availability, Instants is currently being rolled out in select markets as part of a limited testing phase, reportedly starting with countries like Italy and Spain.

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