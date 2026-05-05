OpenAI President Greg Brockman has said in court testimony that his personal stake in the company is now worth close to $30 billion. The statement came during legal proceedings connected to Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI, where the company’s structure, mission, and financial evolution are being closely examined.

During questioning, Brockman confirmed that the estimated value of his equity aligns with figures in the tens of billions of dollars, and notably acknowledged that he did not contribute personal capital to acquire this stake. Instead, his ownership position was tied to his role as one of the early leaders of OpenAI, where equity allocations were made as part of founding and compensation arrangements when the organization was still in its early, research-focused phase. At that time, the ChatGPT maker had no meaningful commercial valuation, and its long-term business direction was still uncertain.

The testimony highlights the extraordinary shift in OpenAI’s financial trajectory. What began in 2015 as a non-profit AI research organization has since evolved into one of the most valuable private technology entities in the world. And Brockman’s stake being valued at close to $30 billion clearly shows this exponential growth. Even relatively small ownership percentages, when applied to such a high overall company valuation, translate into extremely large personal fortunes on paper. Notably, in March 2026, OpenAI closed a record-breaking funding round, raising $122 billion in committed capital at a post-money valuation of $852 billion.

The testimony is part of an ongoing legal conflict initiated by Elon Musk, who has raised concerns about OpenAI’s transition from its original non-profit mission to a more complex hybrid structure involving commercial interests and outside investors. Musk’s legal arguments question whether the organization has remained aligned with its founding principles or whether it has shifted toward maximizing financial value for insiders and stakeholders.

Earlier in the proceedings, OpenAI’s legal team questioned Elon Musk about the nature of his early involvement with the organization, during which Musk admitted that there was no written agreement governing his initial funding or the terms under which he supported OpenAI’s formation. This admission became a key point in the courtroom debate, as it directly relates to competing claims over the original intent and structure of the company. On the first day of the trial, Musk also described OpenAI’s shift under CEO Sam Altman as being comparable to ‘stealing a charity’.

The whole scenario becomes even more crucial as recent court filings show that Elon Musk personally reached out to OpenAI President Greg Brockman shortly before the trial began to explore a possible settlement in the lawsuit. According to the filing, Musk initiated contact to discuss resolving the dispute, but the talks quickly collapsed after Brockman suggested that both sides drop their claims entirely. The exchange escalated further when Musk rejected the idea and responded with a warning that Brockman and Sam Altman would end up becoming ‘the most hated men in America’. Notably, in the ongoing lawsuit, Musk is seeking damages estimated between $100 billion and $180 billion, along with major governance changes, including the removal of Sam Altman and other senior executives, and a push to restore OpenAI to a non-profit structure.

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