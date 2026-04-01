Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Bahrain was reportedly impacted after a facility linked to its cloud infrastructure was damaged in an attack attributed to Iran. The incident caused fire and physical damage at a site supporting AWS cloud operations in the country, reports the Financial Times. Emergency response teams in Bahrain were deployed to control the situation following the strike. The facility is part of a key regional cloud hub that supports digital and enterprise services across the Middle East.

The disruption is linked to AWS operations hosted through the Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), the country’s largest telecom operator, whose facilities in Hamala support cloud and connectivity infrastructure used by major global providers. Reports suggest that AWS relies on parts of this telecom-backed infrastructure to deliver services in the region, which makes the site an important piece of Bahrain’s broader digital ecosystem. While AWS itself runs globally distributed cloud regions, Bahrain has become a key hub for Middle East workloads, so any disruption can affect services that depend on regional access, backup systems, and data storage locations.

The incident also comes shortly after warnings attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which reportedly suggested possible targeting of major US tech companies like Apple, Google, and Meta amid escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

According to the report, a physical strike caused a fire at or near the facility, which led to an immediate response from Bahraini civil defense teams. Officials worked to control the fire and secure the area, while early government statements said the damage was caused by an external attack without naming the affected company. Later reports linked the site to Amazon’s cloud infrastructure, suggesting that the damage was not just to a general industrial site but to important digital systems that support cloud services.

This is not the first time AWS’s Bahrain region has faced disruption amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Just a few weeks ago, the cloud region reportedly experienced instability after drone activity was detected near critical infrastructure zones, raising concerns about operational safety in the area. At that time, AWS did not confirm any direct physical damage, but it acknowledged precautionary steps to maintain service stability, including shifting workloads to other regions.

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