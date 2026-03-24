Amazon Web Services cloud region in Bahrain faced service disruption after drone activity was reported nearby during the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The Bahrain region, which consists of multiple data centres supporting apps, banking systems, and business services, saw instability affecting customers, reports Reuters, citing a company statement. The company did not confirm any direct damage but said it had to take steps like shifting workloads to other regions to maintain services.

The affected systems are part of AWS, the cloud arm of Amazon. It runs large regions made up of multiple data centres to ensure reliability, and the Bahrain region is a key hub for the Gulf. According to the report, the disruption was triggered after drone activity was intercepted near infrastructure zones. While AWS did not specify whether its facilities were physically impacted, such incidents can still cause outages through indirect effects.

Notably, data centres depend on continuous power supply, stable cooling systems, and high-speed network connectivity. Therefore, any disturbance, like power fluctuations or safety-related shutdowns, can lead to service degradation. Even in conflict environments, operators may also reduce and isolate systems in advance to prevent damage.

Meanwhile, in response to the disruption, AWS initiated mitigation measures, including traffic rerouting, failover to backup systems, and advising customers to activate disaster recovery configurations. Such strategies are standard in cloud operations, but their effectiveness depends on how customers architect their systems. The impact has already been felt by some users, particularly in sectors like fintech and digital services, where even short outages can disrupt transactions, payment processing, and customer access. Businesses depending on a single-region deployment are especially exposed, while those with multi-region architectures are better able to maintain continuity by shifting operations elsewhere.

This is the second such incident in March 2026 in which AWS infrastructure in Bahrain and the UAE experienced disruptions linked to missile and drone strikes. Earlier this month, Amazon Web Services reported a major outage after one of its data centres in the UAE was hit by unidentified objects. The incident affected the mec1-az2 availability zone in AWS’s Middle East (ME-CENTRAL-1) region. The impact caused sparks and triggered a fire inside the facility, prompting emergency teams to shut down both the main power supply and backup generators. As a result, customers using cloud services like computing, storage, and managed databases experienced errors and temporary outages. Although data centres are not intended targets in the ongoing war, their location within urban and industrial areas makes them vulnerable to collateral disruption.

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