OpenAI has outlined an ambitious vision for how economies may need to transform as AI begins to reshape work, productivity, and wealth creation on a global scale. In a recent policy blueprint, the company argues that the world is entering what it calls an ‘Intelligence Age’, comparable in impact to the Industrial Revolution. But unlike previous technological shifts, this transition could significantly reduce the need for human labour across both manual and cognitive sectors, raising concerns about income distribution, taxation, and long-term economic stability.

At the center of OpenAI’s proposal is the creation of a public wealth fund, a mechanism designed to ensure that the economic gains from AI are shared broadly across society. The idea is that governments would build large, state-backed investment funds that hold equity stakes in AI companies and related industries. As these firms generate profits, a portion of that wealth would flow into the fund and eventually be redistributed to citizens in the form of dividends and social payments. The model draws inspiration from existing sovereign wealth funds, like Norway’s oil fund or Alaska’s Permanent Fund, but replaces natural resources with AI-driven economic output as the underlying asset base. Given projections that AI could contribute trillions of dollars annually to global GDP, some estimates suggest up to $15-20 trillion by 2030, the scale of such funds could be exceptional.

Along with this, the ChatGPT maker highlights the need to rethink taxation in an economy where traditional employment may decline. The company revives the concept of a ‘robot tax’, which would effectively shift the tax burden from human labour to automated systems and AI-driven productivity. Currently, a large share of government revenue comes from income taxes and payroll contributions. If automation significantly reduces the workforce, those revenue streams could shrink, putting pressure on public finances. But by taxing AI-generated value, governments could maintain fiscal stability while ensuring that companies benefiting from automation contribute proportionately to society.

The policy framework also explores changes to how work itself is structured. OpenAI suggests that rising productivity from AI systems could enable a transition toward a four-day work week, or around 32 hours of work without a reduction in pay. The argument is that if machines can handle a growing share of tasks, humans could maintain living standards while working fewer hours. Another major component of the proposal is a broader overhaul of the tax system. OpenAI argues that current fiscal frameworks are heavily dependent on wages, which may become a less reliable base in an AI-driven economy. As a result, it recommends increasing reliance on taxes linked to capital ownership, corporate earnings, and high-productivity sectors.

Even beyond economic restructuring, the Sam Altman-led firm highlights the need to treat AI as a form of critical infrastructure, similar to electricity or the internet. Therefore, the AI giant stresses the importance of large-scale investment in computing infrastructure, energy grids, and semiconductor supply chains to ensure that access to AI remains widespread and not limited to a handful of dominant players.

In parallel, the company’s newly released document also highlights broader risks linked to advanced AI systems. These include potential misuse in cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, and even biological threats if powerful tools are applied irresponsibly. And to address this, the AI firm calls for stronger regulatory frameworks, clear safety standards, and better international coordination as AI capabilities continue to advance.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →