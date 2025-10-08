AI firm Anthropic is joining its AI peers as it announced opening of an India office. The office will come up in Bengaluru — often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India — by early 2026. Anthropic joins other global AI and DeepTech companies opening an India office, both, to tap into country’s massive engineering talent while being present in the second largest Internet market globally.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

“There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts, to building frameworks for responsible governance. India’s AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organizations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone.”

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →