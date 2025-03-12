Hours after Airtel announced a deal with Spacex to bring the latter’s Starlink satellite internet to the Indian market, the US-based space company is now teaming up with Reliance-owned Jio to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite broadband services to India. This collaboration is currently contingent on regulatory approvals, similar to the one done with Airtel.

According to a statement from Jio, the partnership will allow Jio to leverage its existing telecom network while integrating Starlink’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology. The goal is to provide reliable broadband coverage to underserved and remote locations where traditional fiber networks are difficult to deploy (which is a major issue in creating and maintaining the digital divide in the country).

Jio’s broadband portfolio already includes JioFiber and JioAirFiber. Starlink’s satellite-powered internet will complement these services by enabling high-speed connectivity in challenging locations. Under this agreement, Jio will offer Starlink hardware through its physical and digital storefronts (ensuring that people can access them regardless of their location) as well as establish a support system for installation, activation, and customer service.

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority,” Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, commented on the development. “Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all.”

While the agreement is a major step forward, SpaceX is still awaiting approval from the Indian government to officially launch Starlink services. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) are currently reviewing the company’s application. This partnership is an interesting one, given that Jio and Musk’s SpaceX have previously been at odds over spectrum allocation policies. While Jio favored auctioning satellite spectrum, SpaceX and other global players, including Amazon’s Project Kuiper, advocated for administrative allocation in line with international norms. Additionally, back in 2022, reports had come in that Jio would launch its own satellite internet service, rivalling Starlink and Airtel-owned OneWeb. Clearly, that has not come through and Jio is now preferring a more direct route.

The deal also holds significance considering the way Donald Trump has been dealing on the ‘Tariffs’ front. Trump has been pressing countries globally, including India, to lower tariffs for US-based companies and allow for easier access to their domestic markets. Indian PM Narendra Modi, in a recent visit to the US, had held a meeting with Elon Musk as well, soon after which Tesla accelerated plans for an India entry. Starlink’s partnerships with two of India’s largest telecoms, could well be an outcome of the Trump-Musk partnership.

“We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX. “We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services.” This development comes amid growing competition in India’s satellite broadband market.

This Jio-SpaceX announcement comes on the heels of Bharti Airtel revealing its own partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink to the country. Additionally, the Indian government has already granted satellite broadband licenses to Bharti-backed OneWeb and Jio’s existing joint venture with SES, known as Jio Satellite Communications.