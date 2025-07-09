Google is now bringing Gemini— its AI assistant —. to Wear OS, nearly two months after initial indications in May. In addition to this, the company is unveiling new capabilities for Circle to Search, integrating its AI Mode directly into the feature and expanding support for queries related to gaming.

The Gemini platform is set to arrive on Wear OS 4+ watches from manufacturers including Google’s own Pixel line, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi over the coming weeks. This progression marks a shift in Google’s wearable ecosystem, aiming for a unified AI experience. For example, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to be among the first devices to feature Gemini pre-installed when they are finally rolled out.

Interacting with Gemini on these smartwatches will offer users multiple intuitive methods. Users can activate the assistant by uttering “Hey Google,” by pressing and holding the side button on their watch, or by tapping the Gemini application icon directly on their watch display. This design facilitates hands-free operation, a distinct advantage in various practical situations. In an official blog post, Google also provided examples of relevant scenarios – consider a scenario where an individual is preparing a meal with soiled hands; they could simply ask, “What temperature should I set for roasting sliced vegetables, and for how long?” Similarly, prior to leaving their residence, a user might inquire, “Is an umbrella necessary today?” to ascertain immediate weather conditions.

This means users gain access to a powerful AI directly from their wrist, enabling hands-free execution of complex tasks that previously necessitated a smartphone. Whether it involves managing a busy schedule, retrieving specific information from emails, or setting contextual reminders, Gemini’s advanced natural language processing allows for more fluid, conversational interactions. In addition to this, the development is likely to further aid Google in further competing with the likes of Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and other firms like OpenAI and Microsoft.

“Starting today, Gemini, your personal AI assistant from Google, begins rolling out to Wear OS watches, including those from Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus and Xiaomi. Using the same advanced AI models that make Gemini so helpful on your phone, you’ll now have a consistent, smart assistant right on your wrist. This means a more natural, intelligent and capable way to manage tasks and access information, without needing to take out your phone. To start talking with Gemini, simply say “Hey Google,” press and hold the side button on your watch, or tap on the Gemini app icon on your watch screen,” Jaime Williams, Group Product Manager, Wear OS, wrote in the blog post.

The newest development will also permit users to execute intricate tasks that span multiple apps. For example, this includes the ability to request Gemini to summarize emails, add events to the calendar, and more. Gemini, so far, comes with capacity to process and act upon data from diverse Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar. Users can also leverage Gemini’s memory function to store and retrieve specific pieces of information (depending upon the situation) These features are designed to streamline daily interactions between users and the AI assistant.

Similarly, the company is also refining its Circle to Search function, aiming for more seamless and effective information retrieval. Circle to Search currently allows users to initiate a Google search by performing actions like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on visual elements present on their screen. This feature now includes AI Mode’s advanced reasoning capabilities, so they can explore complex subjects and ask follow-up questions directly within the search interface, thus removing the necessity to navigate between separate apps.