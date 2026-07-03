India’s private space industry is preparing for a historic milestone as Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace gets ready to launch the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 rocket. The company has announced a launch window between July 12 and August 4, with the mission set to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. The exact launch date will depend on the completion of final assembly and testing, along with weather conditions, safety checks and launch range clearance. If successful, Vikram-1 will become the first privately developed Indian rocket to place payloads into orbit.

The mission has been named Mission Aagaman, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘arrival’. The name shows the arrival of India’s private orbital launch capability. Unlike a fully commercial mission, this will mainly be a technology demonstration flight. The rocket will carry a mix of payloads from Indian and international customers, but its biggest purpose is to collect real flight data and verify that every system works as expected during launch. This information will help Skyroot improve the rocket before starting regular commercial launches in the future.

Vikram-1 is a three-stage orbital launch vehicle that stands about seven storeys tall. It has been built using an all-carbon composite structure, making it lighter and stronger than conventional materials. The rocket uses propulsion systems developed entirely by Skyroot, including advanced 3D-printed rocket engines and powerful solid-fuel boosters. It is designed to carry satellites weighing up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). During its first mission, Vikram-1 will aim to place payloads into an orbit about 450 kilometres above Earth with an orbital inclination of 60 degrees.

According to the company, all stages of the rocket have already been integrated and stacked at the launch pad. During the flight, engineers will closely monitor every stage of the mission, including lift-off, propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, control systems and overall vehicle performance.

Notably, mission Aagaman follows Skyroot’s successful Vikram-S mission in November 2022, when the company became the first private Indian startup to launch a rocket into space from Indian soil. However, Vikram-S was a suborbital mission, meaning it briefly reached space before returning to Earth. Vikram-1 is a much bigger technological challenge because it must achieve orbital velocity — around 28,000 km/h — and accurately place its payload into a stable orbit around Earth.

The development comes just days after Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first spacetech unicorn in May 2026, after raising around $60 million in fresh funding and crossing a $1 billion valuation. The mission also shows the rapid growth of India’s private space sector since the government opened it to private companies in 2020 through reforms led by IN-SPACe. Skyroot is targeting the fast-growing small satellite launch market, where demand is rising due to the increasing use of satellites for communication, Earth observation, navigation and scientific research. Through its ‘Cab to Space’ model, the company aims to offer dedicated launches for small satellites, reducing dependence on shared missions with larger rockets. India’s space economy is currently valued at around $8.4 billion, and the government aims to expand it to nearly $44 billion by 2033.

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