Google is bringing its video conferencing platform Google Meet to the car, starting with Apple CarPlay. The feature, which began rolling out on March 23, allows iPhone users to join scheduled meetings directly from their vehicle’s dashboard. However, the experience is intentionally kept limited for safety reasons. For example, meetings run strictly in audio mode, with no video or interactive features. Even the controls are limited, and it relies on the car’s speakers and microphone to keep things hands-free. This move becomes particularly notable as the update arrives on CarPlay before Google’s Android Auto, which still lacks support.

The integration is designed around simplicity and minimal distraction. Once available, the Meet app appears within the CarPlay interface, showing a list of upcoming meetings linked to the user’s Google account. Joining a call requires just a single tap, after which the system automatically switches to an audio-only session. There is no option to enable video, view participant grids, and access in-meeting tools like chat or screen sharing. Users are limited to basic functions like muting themselves or exiting the call.

The rollout is being carried out in phases and is expected to reach both individual Google account holders and enterprise users on Google Workspace. Compatibility depends on having a supported vehicle, an iPhone running a recent iOS version, and the latest update of the Google Meet app.

However, the decision to launch Meet on CarPlay before Android Auto is unusual, as Google typically prioritizes its own ecosystem. The tech giant has confirmed that Meet support is currently in development for Android Auto, though no official timeline has been announced so far.

Meanwhile, the timing of this CarPlay integration becomes even more notable as Apple has been steadily expanding the Apple CarPlay ecosystem with recent updates, including iOS 26.4. Just a few days ago, the company introduced support for ChatGPT inside CarPlay by adding a new category of ‘voice-based conversational apps’, allowing third-party AI chatbots to function directly from the car’s dashboard. In parallel, reports have also suggested that WhatsApp has begun testing a dedicated CarPlay app with chat and calling features, but the messaging experience remains restricted to ensure minimal driver distraction.

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