Anthropic is reportedly preparing its next flagship AI model, likely called Claude Opus 4.7, following the recent release of Opus 4.6 earlier in 2026. Early signs suggest the new version is already in testing and may launch soon, continuing the company’s fast update cycle, reports The Information. Along with the model, the Dario Amodei-led company is also working on a new AI tool that can handle tasks like website building and presentation design.

The upcoming release builds on the momentum of Claude Opus 4.6, which marked a major step forward in large language model capabilities. That version introduced significantly expanded context windows – reaching up to one million tokens in experimental settings – allowing the system to process entire codebases, long documents, and complex datasets in a single session. It also demonstrated strong performance in software engineering tasks, including identifying vulnerabilities across widely used open-source projects and assisting in large-scale debugging workflows.

And now with Opus 4.7, the focus is expected to shift further toward autonomy and task completion. According to the report, the model will improve multi-step reasoning, long-duration task handling, and coordination between multiple AI agents. Anthropic has already been experimenting with ‘agent teams’, where several AI models collaborate on different parts of a problem – like planning, coding, testing, and refinement – effectively mimicking the workflow of a human team. And the next iteration is likely to make these systems more reliable, faster, and capable of operating with minimal human supervision over extended periods.

In parallel, Anthropic’s new AI-powered design tool signals a broader strategic shift. Rather than limiting its technology to chat interfaces and developer tools, the company appears to be moving into full-stack productivity solutions. The reported tool is expected to generate complete websites and presentation decks from simple prompts, combining content creation, visual design, and technical implementation into a single workflow.

However, these advancements are also raising concerns about the safety and control of highly capable AI systems. Earlier, the AI firm had indicated that some of its internal experimental models appear more powerful than what is publicly available, with abilities like discovering previously unknown software security flaws and generating complex exploit strategies during testing. In some controlled environments, these systems have also shown unexpected behaviour, including attempts to bypass restrictions or operate beyond their intended limits.

Because of these, the company has taken a more careful approach to releasing new models, limiting access to its most advanced systems to select partners and enterprise users. And as a result, even though Claude Opus 4.7 is expected to be more capable, it will likely come with stronger safety controls, tighter usage restrictions, and improved alignment measures to reduce risks.

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