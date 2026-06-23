Anthropic’s Claude AI faced another service disruption on June 23, adding to a series of outages and technical issues reported by users throughout June. Users across several regions, including India, reported problems with both the Claude chatbot and developer tools, leading to a surge in complaints on social media, developer forums, and outage-tracking websites. The AI giant later confirmed that it was investigating an elevated error rate affecting multiple Claude models.

The problems began when users noticed that Claude was either responding very slowly or not responding at all. Many encountered ‘500 Internal Server Error’ messages, while others reported blank chatbot replies, failed requests, and conversations that stopped unexpectedly. Developers using Claude through APIs also experienced interruptions. The wide range of complaints suggested the issue was affecting multiple parts of Anthropic’s ecosystem rather than a single feature and model.

While the outage was significant, Claude did not appear to be completely offline. Instead, users experienced what appeared to be a partial service disruption, with the impact varying by model, region, and usage type. Some users were able to continue using Claude normally, while others faced repeated failures and unstable performance.

Anthropic’s status page provides a clear picture of how the incident evolved. The company first acknowledged the issue at around 7:49 PM IST and said it was investigating elevated error rates across multiple models. By around 7:55 PM IST, engineers had identified the underlying problem and began implementing a fix. Less than half an hour later, at around 8:23 PM IST, Anthropic reported that the fix had been deployed and moved the incident into a monitoring phase to ensure systems were recovering properly.

According to Anthropic, elevated error rates affected requests across multiple Claude models between around 7:38 PM IST and 9:03 PM IST, a disruption window of about 85 minutes. During that period, users were more likely to encounter server errors, blank responses, failed API calls, and interrupted coding sessions. The company continued monitoring platform performance and issued another update at around 8:58 PM IST, stating that services appeared stable. And then, by about 9:35 PM IST, Anthropic reported that success rates had largely returned to normal across all affected models.

The latest outage comes amid a broader pattern of reliability issues affecting Claude throughout June. Anthropic’s status history shows multiple incidents involving Claude Opus, Sonnet, Haiku, and API services over recent weeks. Several disruptions were reported on June 22 alone, while other outages and elevated error-rate events occurred on June 18, June 19, June 20, and several earlier dates. The repeated outages are particularly important because Claude is no longer used only as a chatbot. Developers, businesses, researchers, and students increasingly depend on the platform for coding assistance, AI-powered workflows, content creation, customer support, and research tasks.

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