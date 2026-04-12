X is now expanding beyond its core social platform with the launch of XChat, a standalone messaging app already listed on the App Store and expected to arrive on iPhone and iPad on April 17. Positioned as a privacy-first service, XChat will offer end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and voice and video calls. This is a major shift for X, which currently offers in-app direct messaging. The app is designed to compete with services like WhatsApp and Telegram, but it will run without ads and focus strongly on users’ privacy.

Technically, the app is reported to be built using the ‘Rust’ programming language, which is known for better performance and memory safety. Its encryption approach is said to be inspired by systems used in cryptocurrency technologies, suggesting a strong priority on secure architecture. The decision to keep the app ad-free and avoid user tracking could also help differentiate it from competitors that rely heavily on data-driven monetization.

XChat is expected to function as a full-featured communication platform rather than a simple extension of X’s existing services. The app is designed with a strong focus on privacy and security, offering end-to-end encryption for messages, calls, and shared media. This places it in direct competition with privacy-focused apps like Signal, while also aiming to match the feature depth of Telegram and the global reach of WhatsApp.

The app’s listing also suggests features like screenshot restrictions for sensitive chats. It will also give users the option to turn on disappearing messages, allowing conversations with sensitive information to automatically vanish within 5 minutes. In addition, XChat supports large group conversations, with the ability to include up to 481 members in a single chat.

At launch, XChat will be available on iOS devices, specifically iPhone and iPad, with support for modern operating systems. However, there is no confirmed timeline for an Android version. Meanwhile, despite all such advancements and a strong focus on security, entering the messaging space will not be easy. WhatsApp continues to dominate globally, especially in markets like India, while Telegram and Signal have built solid user bases with feature-rich and privacy-focused offerings. For XChat to gain traction, it will need to deliver a reliable experience at scale and offer clear advantages that encourage users to switch or use it along with existing apps.

It is also worth noting that XChat fits into Elon Musk’s long-term vision of transforming X into an ‘everything app’. In this model, messaging is just one component of a larger ecosystem that could eventually include payments, financial services, AI-driven tools, and business communication features.

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