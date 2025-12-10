Meesho, the latest of Indian tech startups to list on public markets, made a resounding debut today, with its stock ending Day 1 with over 50% in gains. The social commerce platform, which allows smaller sellers from India’s Tier 2/3 cities create listings and sell across the country, raised nearly $600Mn in its IPO.

Backed by heavyweights like SoftBank, Meesho has grown from a small platform helping resellers sell via social media to a nationwide e-commerce powerhouse with millions of active users and sellers. The e-commerce firm is said to be in talks with SBI Funds Management for a pre-IPO placement. On the advisory front, major players like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Bank, and the Indian units of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are guiding the IPO.

Meesho plans to put the IPO proceeds to work across several growth fronts. The fresh funds are expected to supercharge its tech infrastructure, streamline logistics, ramp up marketing, and expand deeper into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. On top of that, the company is looking to invest in new product development and explore strategic partnerships.

The timing of the IPO comes as India’s capital markets are seeing a surge of tech-driven listings, with December 2025 projected to be one of the busiest months for IPOs, potentially raising ₹35,000-40,000 crore (~ $4-5 billion) collectively.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →