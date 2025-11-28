Joining a whole list of Indian startups making public market debut, Meesho is now gearing up for its biggest moment yet as it prepares for an IPO, expected to open on December 3, aiming to raise up to ₹5,400 crore (~ $605 million), reports Bloomberg. The company is targeting a post-money valuation of around $6 billion, putting it in the league of India’s most valued startups entering the public market. With a mix of fresh shares worth ₹4,250 crore (~ $475 million) and an Offer for Sale of 175.7 million shares by early investors, the IPO is designed to fuel expansion while giving early backers sizeable cash out. The price band has been set at ₹105-111 per share.

Backed by heavyweights like SoftBank, Meesho has grown from a small platform helping resellers sell via social media to a nationwide e-commerce powerhouse with millions of active users and sellers. The e-commerce firm is said to be in talks with SBI Funds Management for a pre-IPO placement. On the advisory front, major players like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Bank, and the Indian units of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are guiding the IPO.

Meesho plans to put the IPO proceeds to work across several growth fronts. The fresh funds are expected to supercharge its tech infrastructure, streamline logistics, ramp up marketing, and expand deeper into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. On top of that, the company is looking to invest in new product development and explore strategic partnerships.

On the numbers side, the company has been on a solid growth run. Revenues reportedly jumped from ₹5,735 crore (~ $690 million) in FY23 to ₹7,615 crore (~ $910 million) in FY24, and estimates suggest it hit around ₹9,300 crore (~ $1 billion) in FY25. While Meesho has historically run at a loss, its IPO filings highlight improving margins and better operational efficiency as signs that it is moving toward profitability. And based on FY25 revenue, the IPO works out to a price-to-sales multiple of around 5.6x.

However, despite such strong growth, Meesho is facing its share of hurdles. Regulators are watching closely, and the company has had to manage problems like security lapses, tax compliance, ethical concerns, and counterfeit products. For a platform built on small sellers and value-focused customers, these issues could impact trust and long-term adoption.

The timing of the IPO comes as India’s capital markets are seeing a surge of tech-driven listings, with December 2025 projected to be one of the busiest months for IPOs, potentially raising ₹35,000-40,000 crore (~ $4-5 billion) collectively.

