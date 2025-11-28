X is pushing its feed mechanics into a new era, rolling out an update that puts Grok (the company’s in-house AI model) in charge of ranking posts inside the ‘Following’ tab. The shift marks the first time the platform’s most chronological, least algorithmic space is being reordered by machine intelligence rather than timestamps. Instead of showing posts strictly in the order they were published, X now lets Grok predict which updates from accounts a user follows deserve priority, using signals tied to engagement history, content type and broader conversation patterns across the network.

The Following feed has long been the safety valve for users who disliked algorithmic intervention and content they did not explicitly ask to see. But now, by letting Grok reorder it, X is effectively extending the reach of its AI into a space many considered ‘the last untouched timeline’. However, users who want the classic timestamp-only view can still toggle back to chronological mode, but the new AI-ranked version becomes the default for those updating the app.

At the system level, Grok analyzes a massive stream of real-time data, processing posts from all followed accounts, the types of media they include, past interactions between users, and the overall pace of conversation across the platform. It factors in how frequently a user engages with specific creators, which topics a user consistently reads and comments on, and the momentum of posts gaining traction within that user’s network. The change is also tightly aligned with Elon Musk’s stated plan to transition X into a platform where nearly every ranking system is powered by AI. Over the past year, Musk has repeatedly said that heuristic-driven ranking (the kind of rule-based systems that dominated early social media) no longer scales for a platform that processes hundreds of millions of posts, images, and video clips daily.

For creators and smaller accounts, the update could shift visibility dynamics in unexpected ways. Chronological feeds inherently favour high-volume posters and real-time trends, often leaving thoughtful but less frequent creators buried. On the other hand, AI ranking (at least in theory) gives quality posts a chance to surface regardless of follower count, provided Grok detects meaningful engagement potential.

But even with these advancements, the shift raises several serious concerns. Chronological feeds are predictable, whereas AI-ranked feeds are not. Users who depend on X for real-time information (whether for work, journalism, market data, or emergencies) may find that the ranking layer introduces inconsistencies and delays. It also places huge trust in an AI system that is still evolving and whose internal scoring methods remain opaque.

Dependence on the feed ranking by Grok also becomes especially risky, considering Grok’s controversial track record. In July 2025, Grok generated responses on X that included antisemitic language, praise for Adolf Hitler and even calls for genocidal violence. Beyond those high-profile incidents, the system has also been documented producing inaccurate or misleading answers, driven by hallucinations, misinterpretations or reliance on weak sources.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →