Tesla is reportedly preparing to let iPhone users control their vehicles directly through Apple Wallet, removing the need to open the Tesla app. Instead of relying on the app running in the background and Bluetooth connectivity, owners would soon be able to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles using a key stored securely on their iPhone, reports Not A Tesla App. The potential change leverages Apple’s Car Key system, which uses NFC, Bluetooth, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, offers features like Express Mode for instant access, and keeps keys functional for hours even after the iPhone battery dies.

Currently, Tesla owners can already use their phones as digital keys through the Tesla app, but this approach has occasional reliability issues and depends on Bluetooth connectivity and background app activity. Therefore, by moving key functionality directly into Apple Wallet, the Elon Musk-led EV giant would offer a more seamless and secure experience, with the key stored in the iPhone’s Secure Enclave, a protected area of the device that prevents unauthorized access and copying. This also aligns with broader trends in the EV industry, where automakers are increasingly adopting smartphone-based keys to improve convenience and security.

The report further suggests that Tesla may initially test Apple Wallet integration in China, following its usual approach of rolling out software updates regionally before a global launch. The code hints found in the Tesla app reference wallet functionality compatible with Huawei devices, indicating the automaker is exploring multiple digital key ecosystems simultaneously. Once the system is proven reliable, support is expected to expand to iPhones worldwide.

Notably, Apple’s Car Key framework was first introduced in 2020 and has already been adopted by some prominent EV makers, including Rivian and select General Motors models. The system offers features like Express Mode, which allows cars to be unlocked without touching the phone, and Power Reserve, keeping digital keys functional for up to five hours after the iPhone battery is drained. Additionally, Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology improves security by providing precise proximity detection, making it more difficult for unauthorized users to access the vehicle compared to traditional Bluetooth-based keys.

However, implementing Apple Wallet car keys is unlikely to be easy for Tesla, as it could face hardware limitations, security challenges, ecosystem fragmentation, and compatibility hurdles across its global fleet. For example, not all models have the necessary hardware to support Apple Wallet keys, and even Apple’s licensing and certification requirements could slow the rollout.

