Meta is transforming Facebook’s Creator Studio into a standalone AI-powered companion app as it looks to attract and retain creators in the face of growing competition from TikTok and YouTube. The new app, which is currently being tested with a small group of creators, is built around Facebook’s recently launched Creator Assistant, an AI tool designed to help creators understand their audience, improve content performance, and grow their reach on the platform.

The biggest change is that creators will no longer have to spend as much time searching through analytics dashboards and performance charts. Instead, they can ask the AI assistant questions in plain language, like when they should post, why a particular Reel performed well, what people are saying in the comments, or how their audience has changed over time. The assistant then provides recommendations based on a creator’s content style, engagement levels, audience behaviour, and growth goals.

According to the social media giant, the AI assistant is designed to act as both an analytics tool and a content advisor. In addition to explaining performance data, it can help creators discover trends, identify content opportunities, and generate ideas for future posts. The company began rolling out Creator Assistant earlier this month to creators in markets including the United States, Canada, and India.

The new app will also include AI-powered community management tools. One of the key features is a comment assistant that can identify the most important comments, summarize audience feedback, and draft replies in the creator’s own tone. Notably, creators can review, edit, and approve those responses before they are posted. Facebook is also introducing a daily priorities feed that highlights important tasks, like checking the performance of recent posts, tracking progress toward audience-growth goals, and responding to comments that need attention.

The launch is part of Meta’s wider AI strategy. The company is increasingly adding AI features across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and its standalone Meta AI app. And now, by bringing these capabilities directly into Creator Studio, the firm also hopes creators will rely less on external tools like ChatGPT and third-party analytics platforms when brainstorming ideas, planning content, and analyzing performance.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm is also expanding AI-powered translation tools for creators. According to the company, more than 500 million Facebook users watch AI-translated videos every week. The technology can translate a creator’s videos into multiple languages while preserving their voice and, in some cases, matching lip movements to the translated speech.

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