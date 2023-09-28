In the ever-evolving realm of wearable technology, Meta, in partnership with Ray-Ban, finally launched the second generation of its smart glasses. Let’s delve into the exciting details, as was announced at the company’s Meta Connect conference on Wednesday.

One of the standout features of the upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Stories 2.0 is the ability to initiate live streams directly from the glasses. This innovation holds immense potential for content creators, enabling them to provide viewers with a point-of-view (PoV) experience. Whether you’re strolling through a scenic park or attending a lively concert, these smart glasses allow creators to share their perspectives seamlessly. During a live stream, viewers will have the opportunity to communicate directly with the creator as well.

The smart glasses are also not known as Stories anymore – simply the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. These are up for preorder now and will be available for purchase from October 17 starting at $299. The smart glasses come with five microphones, including one in the nose bridge to ensure that users can get their calls and voice commands much clearer. They also have Meta AI built in, Zuckerberg noted, although it is exclusive only to US users for now. And speaking of the cameras, the camera in the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is an ultrawide 12 MP that helps to take high-quality photos and immersive 1080p videos in portrait orientation, Ray-Ban noted in an official release.

“We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Meta to build this nascent category from the ground up. The new Ray-Ban Meta collection is in a league of its own with features that have never fit inside a pair of glasses before. The world sees you in a pair of your favorite Wayfarer, perhaps with your own prescription and Transitions lenses that go from day to night, but you know you have this powerful universe of tech inside. Meta AI, live streaming, and insanely crisp audio and calling capabilities – all handsfree,” said Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer for EssilorLuxottica. “This is what we imagined when we first decided to enter this space. Truly wearable, life-enhancing technology. And it will only get better.” The Ray-Ban Meta collection, the company noted, comes with a classic compact and portable charging case to keep the glasses powered, as well as an improved companion app – Meta View – that works on iOS and Android alike.

Communication between creators and their audience will happen through the built-in microphones and speakers in the glasses. This creates a dynamic and immersive live streaming experience. The first-gen model already enables users to communicate via regular phone calls, and Meta is poised to take this to the next level with improved audio quality. Meta is also addressing privacy concerns in the second-gen smart glasses. While the first-generation featured LED indicators to signal when recording was in progress, some limitations existed, particularly regarding the brightness of the LED light. Now, the privacy LED light is bigger and more noticeable. Interested customers can get the smart glasses in 21 styles, colors, and lens variations.

Audio quality is set to receive an upgrade in the Meta Ray-Ban Stories 2.0. With improved sound, users can immerse themselves fully in music and audio experiences. Additionally, Meta may expand its roster of music streaming partners, enhancing the audio versatility of these smart glasses. The Meta Ray-Ban Stories 2.0 coincides with the launch of the highly-anticipated Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, about which we have reported here. While these glasses promise exciting capabilities, it’s worth noting that Meta may introduce even more significant advancements in smart glasses, potentially incorporating augmented reality (AR) technology in 2025.