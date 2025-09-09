Oracle has reportedly laid off more than 100 employees in India as part of its latest restructuring effort. The layoffs began last week and were concentrated in technology and project teams, with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) division said to be the most affected, reports the Economic Times. While the company has not issued an official statement, the report indicates that the move is tied to the firm’s ongoing push to cut costs and redirect resources toward building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and strengthening related infrastructure.

According to the report, the company explained in an internal email that the layoffs in India were part of organisational changes aimed at streamlining operations. Employees were informed that their roles had become redundant, and Oracle offered a severance package of 15 days’ salary for every completed year of service, along with medical insurance benefits for up to one year.

Meanwhile, employees have reportedly noted an increase in project-related update emails, and many believe this could be a sign of more layoffs in the coming weeks. The situation has caused concern among teams that focus on cloud-related work, with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit seeming to be the most affected.

The job cuts in India mirror similar actions taken by the tech giant in other parts of the world. In its cloud division alone, more than 150 positions were eliminated recently (in August 2025) as the company recalibrates its staffing to match its changing business priorities. Earlier, in November 2024, the company reportedly laid off several hundred employees within its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit. Reports at the time indicated that many of those affected were senior staff, whose roles were replaced with junior hires brought in at a lower cost.

However, despite these job cuts, Oracle continues to maintain a large presence in India with around 30,000 employees. Even these job cuts come at a time when the company delivered strong financial results. In its Q4 FY25 earnings, the company reported total revenue of $15.9 billion (representing a 11% year-on-year increase). Cloud revenue increased 27% to $6.7 billion, while Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue alone jumped 52% to $3 billion. Last month, the company partnered with Google Cloud to offer enterprise customers access to Gemini AI models through Oracle’s OCI Generative AI service on Google’s Vertex AI platform. Earlier in June 2025, the company announced a deal with Elon Musk’s xAI to offer the Grok 3 model to its customers under a credit-based system.

