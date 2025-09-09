Apple has announced the AirPods Pro 3, its latest premium wireless earbuds, at its ‘Awe-Dropping’ keynote event. The new model features what the tech giant calls the ‘world’s best Active Noise Cancellation’, with new foam ear tips that block twice as much noise as the previous version. Also, these earbuds have a wider soundstage and come with five ear tip sizes for a better fit based on thousands of 3D ear scans. The earbuds are also more durable, with an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, and include a new in-ear heart-rate sensor for health tracking.

The Cupertino-headquartered company claims that this time it has focused on both sound quality and personal wellness with the AirPods Pro 3. For example, the earbuds include an in-ear heart-rate sensor, adding health tracking to the AirPods line. And working with Apple’s health apps, the sensor can track workouts, measure calories, and give real-time feedback during exercise, letting users monitor fitness without needing another device.

Apart from health features, the AirPods Pro 3 also come with new smart tools powered by iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence. One of the main highlights is Live Translation, which lets users have real-time, hands-free conversations in multiple languages. The feature is powered by Apple Intelligence and computational audio, which quickly translates spoken words and plays them through the AirPods. Users can speak naturally while the translation helps them communicate with others, and for those without AirPods, the iPhone can display a live transcription in the other person’s preferred language. The feature currently supports English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese coming later this year.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 3 keep the familiar Pro design but have been updated for a more comfortable and secure fit. They come with five ear tip sizes (including a new smaller option) to suit more users and provide better sound isolation. Also, with an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, the earbuds are more durable, making them ideal for workouts, outdoor activities, and everyday use.

At the same time, battery performance has also been improved. The Tim Cook-led company claims the AirPods Pro 3 deliver up to eight hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, extending usage significantly compared to the previous generation. And with the charging case, total playback can stretch over 30 hours, and quick charging provides several hours of use in just minutes. Importantly, the AirPods Pro 3 come with a redesigned charging case that works with MagSafe, Qi2 wireless charging, and USB-C. The case is more durable with better dust resistance and also includes Find My support, making it easier for users to locate it if lost.

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249 in the US, the same as the previous-generation AirPods Pro 2. The company has started accepting pre-orders, with deliveries expected to begin on September 19.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →