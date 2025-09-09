Apple has officially launched its latest smartwatche, with the ‘Apple Watch Series 11’ during its September 2025 ‘Awe Dropping’ event. The new models bring upgraded hardware, faster performance, and improved health monitoring features. Most importantly, the Series 11 watch is now 5G capable and can also measure blood pressure.

The Series 11 is designed for everyday users with a brighter display, a more powerful chip, and new AI-driven fitness tools, while the Ultra 3 targets athletes and outdoor enthusiasts with advanced sensors, a larger display, 5G connectivity, and extended battery life. Both watches run on watchOS 26, which includes new health tracking and personalization features.

The Apple Watch Series 11 retains the familiar design of previous models while introducing meaningful upgrades. Its display is brighter than its predecessor, improving visibility in direct sunlight and low-light conditions. Powered by the S11 chip, the Series 11 delivers faster performance and improved battery efficiency. Health monitoring has also been expanded with the return of blood oxygen tracking, which allows users to monitor oxygen levels throughout the day.

Most importantly, the Series 11 watches can now indicate hypertension by tracking how blood flow in the blood vessels respond to Heart beats, using a backend algorithm to show indications of hypertension. The Series 11 watches also come with a more enhanced 24 hours battery backup.

Apple has integrated new AI-driven features under the Apple Intelligence system, including the AI Workout Buddy, which offers personalized guidance during workouts. The Series 11 also provides more customization options, including new watch faces and an improved magnetic band system that makes changing straps simpler.

At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed for users who need durability and advanced functionality in challenging environments. It features a larger display with slimmer bezels for enhanced readability and supports a range of advanced sensors, including blood pressure monitoring and emergency satellite messaging for outdoor and extreme sports activities. The Ultra 3 supports 5G connectivity, enabling faster communication and real-time updates, while optimized battery management extends usage during long-duration activities. The watch also includes improved water and dust resistance.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all while they’re off the grid. It comes with a display that has a new 1Hz always-on refresh rate, 5G cellular capabilities, GPS in a sports watch, and up to 42 hours of battery life — with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, offer new health insight, and sleep score helps users understand the quality of their sleep. Updates to the Workout app, including Workout Buddy — a first-of-its-kind fitness experience powered by Apple Intelligence — add to a robust suite of advanced fitness features.

Both models run watchOS 26. Some other key features include overnight vitals tracking, helping users understand their health patterns while they sleep, and workout impact analysis, which provides insights into how exercise affects the body over time. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are now available for pre-order, with shipments expected later this month.

Watch Series 11 starts at US$399, while Ultra 3 launches at US$799, with pre-orders opening today, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

