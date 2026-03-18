Samsung and AMD have expanded their partnership to supply next-generation memory for AI and servers. Under the latest agreement, Samsung will provide HBM4 chips for AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs and DDR5 memory for its sixth-generation EPYC processors. The companies signed an MoU at Samsung’s semiconductor campus in Pyeongtaek (South Korea), where AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and Samsung CEO Young Hyun Jun were both present.

As part of the deal, Samsung will provide HBM4 chips for AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs, which are designed for high-end AI training and inference workloads in hyperscale data centers. Notably, HBM4 offers a high bandwidth of up to 13 Gbps per pin and total data transfer rates of around 3.3 TB/s, allowing AMD to efficiently meet the surging demand for AI workloads.

Additionally, Samsung will supply advanced DDR5 modules optimized for AMD’s sixth-generation EPYC server processors, ensuring that AI and cloud workloads running on AMD CPUs have access to high-performance memory with lower latency. DDR5 offers higher frequency and bandwidth compared with DDR4, improved energy efficiency, and improved channel architecture, making it suitable for memory-intensive applications like real-time AI inference, HPC simulations, and cloud database workloads.

“We are thrilled to expand our work with Samsung, bringing together their leadership in advanced memory with our Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale platforms. Integration across the full computing stack, from silicon to system to rack, is essential to accelerating AI innovation that translates into real-world impact at scale,” Dr. Lisa Su (Chair and CEO of AMD) noted.

Apart from a simple supply arrangement, both companies have expressed intentions to explore a foundry partnership, potentially allowing Samsung to manufacture future AMD logic chips. And this could include both CPUs and GPUs. However, the financial terms and exact production volumes have not been disclosed. The move becomes even more significant considering that Samsung is already one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers with advanced 3nm and 4nm process technologies.

The development comes at a crucial time for both Samsung and AMD. Traditionally, Samsung has faced stiff competition in the HBM segment from companies like SK Hynix. But with this latest partnership, the company secures ongoing demand for HBM4 and may expand into high-performance logic chip foundry services. At the same time, by securing HBM4 and DDR5 supply, AMD is better positioned to compete with rivals like Nvidia, which also relies on high-bandwidth memory for its AI accelerators. The scenario becomes even more notable as, last month, AMD secured one of its largest AI hardware deals with Meta, valued at over $100 billion, including up to $60 billion in AI chip sales over five years, following a similar partnership with OpenAI.

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