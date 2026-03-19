Perplexity, the Nvidia-backed AI search startup, has officially launched its Comet AI browser for iPhones, bringing its AI-powered browsing experience to the iOS ecosystem for the first time. The release comes after the browser first debuted on desktops and Android devices, and it now allows iPhone users worldwide to experience a web browser that integrates AI directly into everyday browsing. The app is available for download through the Apple App Store.

Comet is built on the Chromium engine, which powers browsers like Google Chrome, but its defining feature is its embedded AI assistant. This AI assistant, known as the Comet Assistant, is designed to interpret webpage content, answer complex questions, summarize articles, and help users complete multi-step tasks without leaving the browser. For example, users can research multiple sources, draft emails, or compare products, all with guidance and real-time suggestions from the AI.

In addition to AI-driven search and summarization, the iPhone version of Comet includes other enhancements designed for mobile users. These features include a sidebar interface where the AI interacts with the content on open pages, native ad-blocking tools, and proactive suggestions that help users manage tasks efficiently. The app also supports synchronization across devices, allowing users to carry their AI-assisted workflows seamlessly from desktop to mobile. Early reports from users testing the iOS version highlight the clean interface and useful AI integrations, though some note minor issues in usability as the platform continues to optimize for mobile.

The timing of Comet’s iPhone release becomes critical as several AI giants, including OpenAI and Microsoft, enter the AI-powered browser space, intensifying competition. For example, last year OpenAI revealed its own AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which is currently available for macOS, with Windows, iOS, and Android launches expected in the coming months. At the same time, traditional dominant players like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (with Copilot Mode) are also integrating AI features directly into their browsers. However, making Comet available on iOS gives Perplexity access to a massive global user base that was previously limited to desktops and Android devices. This mobile launch also allows Perplexity to directly challenge Safari, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. Earlier reports have also suggested that Perplexity was in discussions with major smartphone makers to pre-install its Comet AI browser on upcoming devices.

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