Atlys, the AI-driven platform for digital visa applications, has raised $36 million in a Series C round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, a venture capital firm known for backing tech-driven companies across Asia. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Long Journey Ventures, and Peak XV Partners, along with MakeMyTrip, which joined as a new investor.

The new capital will be deployed to accelerate two major priorities. First, Atlys aims to expand into additional international markets where digital travel solutions are in high demand. Second, the company plans to improve its AI capabilities, introducing intelligent automation across the visa lifecycle, including document verification, eligibility checks, and proactive traveller support. And by embedding advanced machine learning technologies, the firm intends to make the travel process smoother and provide a more transparent, efficient experience for users worldwide.

At the same time, from an investment perspective, Susquehanna Asia VC views Atlys as addressing a critical global infrastructure need. Millions of travellers experience visas as their first barrier to international mobility, and technology that simplifies approvals, improves transparency, and reduces delays is seen as a high-value solution. The combination of Atlys’s strong tech, proven growth metrics, and international expansion strategy made it an attractive investment opportunity.

Atlys, founded in 2021 by Mohak Nahta, provides an AI-driven platform that streamlines the often-complex visa application process. The platform allows users to research visa requirements, prepare documents, submit applications, and track approvals for more than 120 countries, all online. The company’s key markets are the US, UK, UAE, and Australia, which together make up about half of its business.

The startup previously raised a Series B round in 2024 led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital, a Series A round in 2023 with the same investors, and early-stage seed funding from prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and South Park Commons. Importantly, the company has demonstrated impressive growth since its previous funding rounds. Atlys reports having processed almost 450,000 visa applications, and it is now operating at an annual run rate exceeding 700,000 applications, delivering an 11x growth since its Series B financing.

“[But] if I’m honest, moments like this belong just as much to our customers. The people who trusted us with journeys that really mattered to them. Many came to us anxious, uncertain, sometimes completely overwhelmed by the process. And yet they chose Atlys,” Mohak Nahta said in a post while announcing the funding.

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