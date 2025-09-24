Oracle is reportedly planning to raise $15 billion through a large corporate bond sale in the United States. The company intends to structure the sale in up to seven separate parts, including a 40-year bond, which is unusual in corporate debt markets, reports Bloomberg. Even early pricing discussions suggest the 40-year bond could have an interest rate about 1.65 percentage points higher than comparable US Treasury securities. If successful, this would be one of the largest corporate bond sales in recent years.

According to the report, several major banks are leading the bond offering, including Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Notably, the company last sold bonds in January 2025. The money from this latest bond sale will be used for general business purposes. These could include funding new projects, supporting future investments or acquisitions, and paying off existing debt.

Importantly, Oracle’s bond issuance coincides with its ongoing push to expand its cloud infrastructure, particularly in connection with major deals with OpenAI and Meta. For example, recently, Oracle reportedly partnered with OpenAI in a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing deal. The agreement will provide the ChatGPT maker with extensive support from Oracle’s data centers, supplying around 4.5 gigawatts of computing power so the company can train larger AI models, run advanced systems, and meet the growing demand for its AI products.

It is important to note that Oracle is well known for its business software, but in cloud services, it has always been behind Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. However, the firm still delivered strong financial results. In its Q4 FY25 earnings, the company reported total revenue of $15.9 billion (representing a 11% year-on-year increase). Cloud revenue increased 27% to $6.7 billion, while Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue alone jumped 52% to $3 billion.

The timing of this latest development is especially notable, since, despite Oracle’s market value recently approaching $1 trillion, the company has been undergoing major restructuring in recent months. Earlier this month (September 2025), the company reportedly laid off over 100 employees in India, mainly in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit, as part of cost-cutting measures and a shift toward AI-focused investments. Similar cuts have occurred globally, including more than 150 roles eliminated in August 2025 and several hundred in November 2024, when senior staff were replaced with lower-cost junior hires. The latest move also comes as recent reports suggest that Oracle is expected to oversee and monitor the new TikTok US entity’s algorithm and US user data to ensure security and prevent misuse.

