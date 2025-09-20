OpenAI is reportedly preparing to spend around $100 billion over the next five years to rent backup servers from cloud providers. This massive investment is part of a larger plan to make sure the company has enough computing power to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for AI technology, reports The Information. These backup servers are not just a safety measure but could also help the ChatGPT maker generate revenue by supporting new research, improving AI tools, and enabling more people to use its products.

This $100 billion spending plan is part of an even bigger strategy. Actually, the AI trendsetter is projected to spend a total of $350 billion on server rentals from cloud providers through 2030. On average, this means the company could be spending about $85 billion every year just to secure the computing resources needed to run advanced AI models. Along with these costs, the company is also expected to burn about $115 billion in cash by 2029 as it continues to scale up its AI infrastructure.

The decision comes at a time when global competition for computing power is rapidly intensifying. Tech companies are racing to develop more advanced AI systems, putting huge pressure on cloud providers and chip manufacturers. Therefore, by investing heavily in backup servers, the Sam Altman-led company is aiming to prevent disruptions in its AI operations and ensure that its systems can grow reliably as demand increases.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (a prominent backer of OpenAI) has reportedly scaled back its data center projects in the US and Europe because of an oversupply of capacity. This has created opportunities for other tech giants, like Google and Meta, to take over additional capacity both internationally and in the US. However, despite slowing some of its projects, Microsoft is still planning to invest about $80 billion in AI infrastructure this fiscal year.

The timing of this latest development becomes even more interesting, as recently surfaced reports suggest that OpenAI has entered into a major partnership with Oracle, signing a $300 billion cloud computing deal set to run over the next five years. At the same time, the AI giant is also pushing ahead with its ambitious $500 billion ‘Stargate’ initiative, a global effort backed by partners like SoftBank. Through this program, the company is already working to set up massive data centers in several countries, including India, to build the large-scale computing infrastructure needed for advanced AI.

