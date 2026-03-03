Apple has expanded its Mac lineup with the introduction of the new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip. While the overall design of the laptop remains largely unchanged, the update centres on the next-generation M5 silicon, bringing improved CPU performance, enhanced graphics capabilities, and stronger AI acceleration to Apple’s thin-and-light notebook lineup.

The new Apple MacBook Air, powered by the standard M5 chip, comes with the familiar thin, lightweight aluminium unibody design and fanless thermal system, but the tech titan has made meaningful internal upgrades this year to boost real-world performance and efficiency. The base configuration now includes 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage and can be configured up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage for users needing more space for files and applications.

At the core of this upgrade is the Apple M5 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU with next-generation graphics and a Neural Accelerator built into each core. The Tim Cook-led firm claims the M5 chip can deliver up to 4× faster performance on AI-related tasks compared to the previous MacBook Air generation, helping accelerate workflows like image generation, live language translation, real-time transcription and photo enhancements within macOS apps.

Graphics performance has also seen a noticeable boost. The integrated GPU in the M5 offers higher rendering speeds and improved support for high-resolution external displays. The display remains a high-resolution Liquid Retina panel with wide colour (P3) and True Tone technology for accurate visuals. The webcam has been upgraded to a 12 MP FaceTime HD camera with Centre Stage.

Powered by the energy-efficient M5 chip and optimized macOS power management, the laptop delivers up to 18 hours of video playback on the Apple TV app and long wireless web browsing times. The system also supports MagSafe 3 charging, with a 30W or 35W adapter depending on GPU configuration included, and can fast-charge with higher-wattage USB-C chargers. The new MacBook Air includes Wi-Fi 7 support and Bluetooth 6.0.

In terms of pricing, Apple has positioned the new M5 MacBook Air slightly above the previous generation. The entry-level configuration, featuring 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, is priced at $1,099 in the United States (~ ₹1,19,900 in India). And pre-orders for the device opened on March 4, with retail availability beginning on March 11 across key global markets, including the US and India.

