Reliance-owned telecom upstart Jio, which counts the like of Facebook, Google, Abu Dhabi Investment authority and several other marquee names, will look to IPO in first half of 2026. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, here in Mumbai.

“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO,” Ambani said at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd. “We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors,” he added.

In a rather short timeframe of nearly a decade, Jio has become India’s largest carrier by subscriber base. The telecom company, which recently crossed the 500M subscriber mark, is also responsible for driving down internet price in India to among the lowest in the world, which has also resulted in India possessing the world’s second largest internet userbase.