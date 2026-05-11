OpenAI has launched a new enterprise-focused venture called the ‘OpenAI Deployment Company’, with an initial commitment of more than $4 billion from the ChatGPT maker itself and a group of major investors including SoftBank, Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital, and TPG. The newly formed company will help large businesses integrate AI tools directly into their operations by sending specialized engineers to work closely with clients. OpenAI also said it has agreed to acquire AI consulting startup Tomoro, which brings around 150 engineers and enterprise AI specialists into the new unit.

According to the Sam Altman-led firm, the OpenAI Deployment Company will be majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI itself while operating as a dedicated implementation business focused on enterprise AI adoption. Instead of simply offering access to models through APIs and software subscriptions, the AI giant plans to work directly with clients by embedding specialized engineers inside organizations. These engineers, often referred to as ‘forward-deployed engineers’ in the AI industry, are expected to help businesses connect OpenAI models with internal software systems, company databases, customer service platforms, analytics tools, and operational workflows.

The new venture is structured as a large-scale strategic partnership between OpenAI and 19 major global investment firms, consulting companies, and systems integrators. The initiative is being led by private equity giant TPG, while Advent International, Bain Capital, and Brookfield are joining as co-lead founding partners. Other founding investors include B Capital, BBVA, Emergence Capital, Goanna Capital, Goldman Sachs, SoftBank Corp., Warburg Pincus, and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS). Meanwhile, on the consulting and enterprise integration side, firms like Bain & Company, Capgemini, and McKinsey & Company are also participating. The involvement of large private equity and consulting firms is particularly significant because these organizations collectively influence thousands of companies globally.

In parallel, OpenAI’s acquisition of Tomoro is expected to play a central role in the expansion strategy. Tomoro was founded in 2023 as an AI-focused consulting startup and had already been working closely with the ChatGPT maker on enterprise deployments before the acquisition agreement. The company built a reputation for helping businesses move beyond pilot AI projects and implement generative AI systems at scale. Tomoro’s client list reportedly includes major global brands like Mattel, Tesco, Virgin Atlantic, Red Bull, and mobile gaming company Supercell. And by bringing the startup in-house, OpenAI gains not only technical talent but also operational experience working directly with enterprise customers across multiple industries. Importantly, around 150 engineers and AI specialists joining through the Tomoro acquisition are expected to become part of the Deployment Company’s core implementation teams.

In terms of financial structure, the venture is reportedly being launched at a valuation of about $14 billion, with a pre-money valuation of around $10 billion before the latest funding commitments. Unlike traditional venture capital-backed startups, the project is said to use private-equity-style financing structures, with some investors receiving downside protection and capped returns.

The timing of the announcement is significant because competition in enterprise AI is now shifting from building models to deploying them at scale inside businesses. OpenAI’s biggest rival, Anthropic, has also been aggressively expanding its enterprise business through Claude-powered coding, automation, and workflow tools, while simultaneously building a similar private-equity-backed deployment strategy. Reports over the past week revealed that Anthropic is also forming a joint venture worth around $1.5 billion with firms including Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to help private-equity-backed companies integrate AI systems into their operations. At the same time, companies including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Oracle, and IBM are all competing to become the primary AI infrastructure providers for large enterprises.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →