Facebook has launched a new monetization program called ‘Creator Fast Track’ to attract established creators from platforms like TikTok and YouTube. The company is offering guaranteed monthly payouts ranging from about $1,000 to $3,000, depending on a creator’s existing following, mainly for posting Reels. It also provides increased content reach and immediate access to monetization tools.

The initiative is structured as a short-term onboarding boost, designed to help creators transition onto Facebook without the usual uncertainty of starting from scratch. The guaranteed payouts are offered for an initial period of around three months, during which creators are expected to maintain consistent activity – mainly by publishing short-form video content. Unlike traditional monetization systems that depend entirely on performance metrics like views or engagement, this model ensures creators are paid even while they are still building their presence on Facebook.

Creators who already have a sizable following on other platforms are eligible for fixed payouts based on their audience size. Those with around 100,000 followers can earn around $1,000 per month, while creators with audiences exceeding 1 million followers may receive up to $3,000 per month. To qualify for these payments, creators are expected to consistently publish short-form video content, particularly Reels. The platform requires a minimum level of activity – typically a set number of posts per month – but notably does not impose strict view thresholds for receiving the guaranteed earnings.

A key component of Creator Fast Track is Facebook’s promise of improved distribution. Participating creators receive algorithmic support that increases the visibility of their content across feeds and recommendations. This allows them to grow their follower base more rapidly than under standard conditions. Additionally, the Meta-owned platform is allowing creators to repurpose existing content from other platforms rather than requiring exclusive uploads.

Another significant aspect of the program is instant access to monetization features. Normally, creators need to meet strict requirements, like high follower counts and strong engagement, to start earning. However, under Creator Fast Track, these conditions are relaxed, allowing creators to begin earning from Reels and other content almost immediately. The company is also rolling out improved analytics tools – including new metrics like ‘qualified views’ and ‘earnings rate’ – to help creators better understand their performance and payments.

Despite all such offerings, the program is not a long-term guarantee of earnings. The fixed payouts are limited to the initial onboarding period, after which creators must rely on standard monetization mechanisms based on performance and engagement. The launch comes amid strong growth in Facebook’s creator economy. In 2025, the platform paid about $3 billion to creators, a 35% rise from the previous year. Reels accounted for about 60% of earnings, with Stories, photos, and text posts making up the rest. Meanwhile, creators earning over $10,000 annually increased by more than 30%.

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