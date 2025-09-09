In one of the most anticipated new product launches from Apple, the Cupertino giant has launched its first ever ‘iPhone Air’. As the name suggests, it is the company’s first take on a thinner version of its original iPhone model. The phone is powered by A19 Pro chip, Apple’s most advanced Silicon ever and is almost entirely made of titanium to provide solidity to the overall frame.

The new smartphone derives its nomenclature from Apple’s 2008 strategy of using ‘Air’ in front of a cheaper and lighter Macbook. True to that, the device weighs just about 145 grams. It is lighter than most iPhones, largely due to the majorly titanium frame. In terms of measurement, the device is just slightly more than 5.5 millimeters thick, making it slightly over 2 mm thinner than current iPhones.

In terms of a rival comparison, the iPhone Air is thinner than Samsung’s 5.8mm Galaxy S25 Edge.

The e-SIM only iPhone Air also features N1, a first for any iPhone thus far from Apple. The N1 is a WiFi chip that comes with Apple’s own C1x modem, all combining together to provide the slim profile that iPhone Air gets.

In terms of other hardware specifications, the iPhone Air gets Ceramic Shield 2 on its 120Hz ProMotion display, similar to the iPhone 17.

The iPhone Air is available to pre-order today, and available later in September. It is available in “cloud white,” “space black,” light gold, and a more subtle-than-before light blue.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →