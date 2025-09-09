Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 17 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone, featuring a major redesign compared to previous models. For the first time since the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple is moving away from titanium frames and returning to an aluminium unibody construction. This change is intended to make the device lighter, more comfortable to hold, and better at dissipating heat during intensive use.

The iPhone 17 Pro (along with the iPhone 17 Pro Max model) features redesigned camera systems that take full advantage of the unibody structure. All three rear cameras, the main, ultrawide, and telephoto, feature 48-megapixel sensors and support Fusion technology, which enhances image processing for sharper and more detailed photos. The telephoto lens now offers 8x optical zoom, while the main camera sensor is 56% larger than in previous models, improving low-light performance and overall image quality. Both models feature an 18MP Center Stage front camera, which automatically adjusts to users’ movements for enhanced video calls and selfies.

At the same time, video recording has been upgraded with support for ProRes Raw footage and GenLock, making it easier for professional content creators to capture high-quality videos. Apple claims that these enhancements make the iPhone 17 Pro models some of the most advanced camera systems available on any smartphone.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max boasts a larger 6.9-inch display. The displays are brighter and more durable, with a new anti-reflective layer designed to reduce glare and resist scratches. Notably, all models (including the standard iPhone 17) now support 120 Hz ProMotion displays, delivering smoother scrolling and better responsiveness for gaming and multimedia.

One of the prominent features of both models is the new vapour chamber cooling system, a first for Apple smartphones. Combined with the aluminium unibody, it helps keep the phones cool during heavy use, ensuring smooth performance for gaming, video editing, and other demanding tasks. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, delivering up to 40% better sustained performance than previous models. Both phones come with 12GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and high-speed performance across intensive apps.

Meanwhile, battery life has been significantly improved across the lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro supports up to 39 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max lasts slightly longer due to its larger battery. Both models support fast charging via a USB-C port, reaching up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes with an optional 40W power adapter.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are more durable, with a ceramic back and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front to resist scratches. They come in three colours – refined silver, deep blue, and cosmic orange. The price of the iPhone 17 Pro is $1,099, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for the 256GB models. The devices are available for pre-order starting September 12, with deliveries beginning on September 19. The tech giant also introduced new accessories alongside the phones, including a Cross-Body Strap case and a redesigned ‘TechWoven’ case line with detachable straps, replacing the previous FineWoven designs.

