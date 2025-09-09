Along with Watch Series 11, Apple has also announced the Watch SE 3, the latest addition to its growing family of smartwatch lineup, alongside the Apple Watch Series 11. The Cupertino-headquartered tech titan unveiled the device at its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9.

The entry-level smartwatch mow comes with an always-on display and improved S10 processor. It also comes with support for temperature sensing and 5G connectivity on the cellular model. In addition to this, the devices comes with sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea tracking. It will also charge faster, and users can get usage of 8 hours after 15 minutes of charging, and comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The device comes with watchOS 26 and Liquid Glass, as well as two watch faces (Flow and Exactograph).

“Apple Watch SE offers a great way for users to start their Apple Watch journey, delivering outstanding health, fitness, safety, and connectivity features at an incredible value,” Stan Ng, Apple VO of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing, announced in the company’s official statement. “With even more health features, an Always-On display, and fast charging, we’re excited to see the ways Apple Watch SE 3 supports more people around the world to live a healthier and more active life.”

For fitness enthusiasts, the device’s Activity app brings three Activity rings (Move, Exercise, and Stand) that users can close by completing personal, customizable daily goals, as well as an AI-powered assistant (Workout Buddy, courtesy of Apple watchOS 26) to aid users in their workouts. This will be available on Apple Watch with Bluetooth headphones. The on-device Siri can also log and collect health data for future use. Other features include the Notes App, Hold Assist and Call Screening to manage their incoming calls.

In addition to this, the Apple Watch SE comes with features like Live Translation and in two distinct colour schemes (Starlight and Midnight). The device, according to Apple, will also come with features like an onboard speaker, so that users can listen to music and podcasts at their leisure. Interested users can preorder the device from today, and its price remains unchanged at $249. The device will hit the markets from September 19.

The Apple Watch SE 3 also comes with a faster and stronger S10 chip, so users can expect better performance compared to its predecessors, as well as support for gestures like double-tap and wrist-flick. Overall, it seems to be an improvement to the previous model – the Apple Watch SE 2 – and a much-awaited addition to the lineup ever since its predecessor was launched three years ago. However, it lacks features like temperature, EKG, and blood oxygen sensors – which the new model brings to the table (or the wrist, as it were).

To recap, the Apple Watch SE series was introduced in 2020 as a more affordable alternative within Apple’s smartwatch lineup, combining essential features from various higher-end models to deliver a balanced mix of performance and value. The SE targets users who want a smartwatch experience without the premium price tag, making it popular for families, younger users, and those new to the Apple Watch ecosystem.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →