Apple will roll out iOS 26 to all eligible devices from September 15. This comes following months of developer and public beta testing since its introduction at WWDC in June. The testing phase has seen some of the most vocal feedback received fro an iOS update, with divided views, specially on the ‘Liquid Glass’ interface. The update brings a deep interface redesign and the debut of advanced on-device AI tools, even as full functionality is limited to its newest hardware. users can expect to access it from September 15.

The most visible change in iOS 26 is the “Liquid Glass” visual aesthetic. This design departs from the long-standing flat style, introducing soft, translucent surfaces across system components such as Control Center, notifications, and menus. These elements now appear to float, refracting hues from backgrounds and app icons with layered, responsive animation akin to visionOS. Widgets and app icons shift subtly as users tilt their devices, imparting a sense of dynamic depth as well. There are a total of four themes available – Dark, Light, Tinted, and Clear.

This new design extends to the Home Screen and Lock Screen, giving app icons and widgets a layered, dynamic quality that changes as a user tilts their device. The aesthetic, which draws inspiration from the company’s visionOS, is a move that some users have likened to a modern, more refined version of Windows Vista’s Aero glass. In addition to this, iOS 26 brings Adaptive Power, a feature that (like the name suggests) adapts according to usage (such as reducing screen brightness) and Head Tracking, wherein head movements are tracked to move the pointer on the screen.

Apple Intelligence will also get multiple new features with iOS 26. The suit of AI-powered capabilities, which include enhanced writing tools, a system-wide image generator called Image Playground, and a deeply integrated, context-aware Siri, will now include the likes of Reader Mode, Live Translation of voice and text messages and calls alike, as well as the automatic merging of multiple emojis (courtesy of Genmoji). Other features include a new Games app, the integration of Apple Intelligence into third-party apps, as well as support for visually-challenged users with Braille Access.

Other features to come to iOS 26 include Call Screening (to let users manage their incoming calls) and background polls on the Messages app. Users will also be able to pin their favourite soundtracks at the top of the library, and Apple is doing away with linguistic barriers on songs by bringing the ability to translate lyrics of the songs in other languages (so the next time you’re hearing a song in an unfamiliar language, Apple has got your back).

However, it should be noted that while iOS 26 supports devices from iPhone 11, Apple Intelligence will be available only from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max lineup. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR lack the chipset (Apple A13 Bionic processor or newer ones) to run iOS 26.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →