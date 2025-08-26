Apple has officially confirmed that its next major launch event will take place on September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The event will begin at 10 am PT (or 10:30 pm IST). The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, along with other new products and software updates. The invitation to the event features the tagline ‘Awe Dropping’, suggesting that the tech titan has major changes and surprises planned for this year’s lineup.

Clearly, at the center of the announcements will be the iPhone 17 family, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new model called the iPhone 17 Air. The Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, combining a slim, lightweight design with a 6.6-inch display. It will effectively replace the discontinued Plus model, targeting customers who want a large-screen phone in a slimmer, lighter design.

Meanwhile, the Pro models are likely to introduce a new horizontal camera bar design, representing one of the most significant visual changes to the iPhone in years. Other updates include a stronger aluminium frame for the Pro models, slimmer bezels, and fresh colour options. The new iPhones are expected to come with Apple’s latest A19 chip, which should make them faster, more efficient, and better at handling AI features. Reports suggest that the Pro models could get extra memory for smoother performance, and all versions will run on iOS 26, which introduces a new design called Liquid Glass for a cleaner and more modern look.

The upcoming keynote is also expected to feature several non-iPhone products. Apple will likely announce the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, as well as a refreshed version of the AirPods Pro. Accessories like new cases and a redesigned MagSafe battery pack for the slimmer iPhone 17 Air may also be unveiled.

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) will be another major theme of the event. The Tim Cook-led company is expected to expand on its Apple Intelligence platform. Also, Siri could receive a significant upgrade, becoming more conversational and intuitive, while deeper AI integration may improve productivity tools and user experiences. Reports also suggest that the company could showcase closer ties with Google’s Gemini AI, giving its ecosystem a surprise boost. The excitement around the iPhone 17 launch is also growing in India, especially after a recent report suggested that the company will manufacture the entire iPhone 17 series in the country, with production spread across five plants operated by Foxconn and the Tata Group. Additionally, the tech giant is set to open a new retail store in Pune on September 4, just a few days before the global event.