Apple reported one of its fastest growth trajectories in recent past, thanks to a massive rebound in its earlier flailing China sales. For fiscal quarter Q3’25, the cupertino technology giant reported 9.6% rise in revenue to $94 billion for the quarter which ended June 28, the company stated.

In a note release to investors, the company also predicted a fourth-quarter revenue uptick percentage in the mid- to high-single digits — once again better than the 3% that analysts had forecast.

Tim Cook acknowledged that fast sales growth across China and other emerging markets helped the company achieve this record growth. “We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including Greater China and many emerging markets,” said CEO Tim Cook in a conference call for analysts.

“We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12 percent,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

For nearly two years before this rebound, Apple had seen sharp decline in sales. That decline was further exasperated by Donald Trump’s China stance, even though that stand now is a complete U-turn. Trump has now been seen placating China, even though a trade deal seems in limbo. Prior to Trump’s antics, the US action against Huawei led to the Chinese company invest aggressively on growth in its home turf, with several of its devices becoming a sell-out, severely denting Apple’s sales.

In terms of the impact of Trump’s tariff policies, Apple had earlier projected a $900 million hit from tariffs during the third quarter, saying that revenue would grow in the low- to mid-single digits. The result however was better than expected, with the levies costing the company $800 million, Apple said Thursday. It sees tariffs adding $1.1 billion in expenses during the current period. What also would impact these numbers further would be Trump’s recent barrage of Tariffs on India, including a 25% blanket rate across all exports to the US.