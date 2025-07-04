After a challenging two year period in the Chinese market, Apple has demonstrated a rebound in smartphone sales during the second quarter of the year. Preliminary figures from Counterpoint Research’s latest China Smartphone Weekly Sales Tracker indicate that the tech titan saw an 8% year-over-year increase in iPhone sales for the three months ending June, marking its first quarterly growth in the region since Q2 2023. This resurgence was largely propelled by pricing and extensive promotions for the iPhone 16 series, particularly the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

“China’s Q2 2025 smartphone sell-through is likely to go up slightly YoY, with Huawei and Apple leading the growth, according to preliminary figures from Counterpoint Research’s latest China Smartphone Weekly Sales Tracker. Huawei is expected to show the highest growth among major brands to take the number one spot in the Chinese market in Q2 2025. Apple saw sales increases in May driven by promotions for the iPhone 16 series, especially the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Commenting on Apple’s Q2 performance, Associate Director Ethan Qi said, “Apple’s adjustment of iPhone prices in May was well timed and well received, coming a week ahead of the 618 shopping festival.”” Counterpoint Research revealed in its report.

According to Ethan Qi, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, Apple’s adjustment of iPhone prices in May proved to be well-timed and favorably received by consumers, preceding China’s significant 618 shopping festival. While the overall 618 sales period experienced flat year-over-year growth, most of the observed increase in smartphone sales occurred during May, indicating the effectiveness of early promotional activities. During this key shopping event, Apple secured the top position in sales volume and value, with three iPhone 16 variants ranking among the bestselling models in the market.

Apple’s return to growth in China follows a nearly two-year downturn for the company in this critical market. Since Q3 2022, Apple had primarily reported year-over-year revenue declines, with some quarters seeing drops of up to 13%. This challenging period was exacerbated by broader U.S.-China trade tensions and intensified competition from domestic brands, which benefited from local government incentives. During the first quarter, Apple was the sole major smartphone manufacturer to report a decline in shipments in China.

Later on, the situation began to shift when iPhone sales started to gain traction in April. The increased trade-in values for older iPhones provided an additional incentive for customers to upgrade to newer models. Despite Apple’s positive momentum, the Chinese smartphone market remains highly competitive. Huawei, a key domestic rival, demonstrated strong growth, with sales increasing by 12% year-over-year. Counterpoint Research data indicates that Huawei is projected to claim the number one spot in the Chinese market for Q2 2025 in terms of overall market share, driven by strong brand loyalty among its user base. Senior Analyst Ivan Lam noted, “Huawei is still riding high on the loyalty of its core users as they replace their old phones with new Huawei releases.”

The Q2 2025 smartphone sell-through in China is expected to show a slight year-over-year increase overall. This modest market growth, coupled with Apple’s strong performance, highlights the impact of targeted promotions and pricing adjustments. The broader iPhone 16 lineup, including the lower-cost iPhone 16e introduced earlier in 2025, also contributed by appealing to a wider range of budget-conscious consumers and expanding Apple’s reach beyond its traditional premium buyer base.