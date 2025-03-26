Google has introduced Gemini 2.5, which it says is its most intelligent AI model to date, marking a significant jump in reasoning capabilities and performance. Building upon the capabilities of its predecessors, Gemini 2.5 introduces several notable features designed to enhance user interaction and personalization.

One of the most significant advancements in Gemini 2.5 is its ability to deliver highly personalized responses, possibly inching closer towards Artificial General Intelligence. Also, the latest model possesses native multimodal capabilities and an expanded context window. It currently supports a 1 million token context length, with an upgrade to 2 million tokens expected soon. This allows it to process and understand vast datasets, integrating information from diverse sources – including text, audio, images, video, and entire code repositories.

In fact, Gemini 2.5 models are designed to be ‘thinking models,’ enabling them to reason through their thoughts before responding. Additionally, Gemini 2.5 also introduces an upgraded ‘Deep Research’ feature, which transforms this AI model into a personal research assistant. This tool can autonomously search and synthesize information from across the web and generate comprehensive reports on complex topics within minutes.

Similarly, last month AI firm Anthropic (founded by former OpenAI senior leaders) also launched its latest AI model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet. This model is described as a ‘hybrid,’ meaning it can provide quick answers and also engage in deeper, more detailed thinking for complex tasks.

Meanwhile, the first release of the Gemini 2.5 series is an experimental version of ‘Gemini 2.5 Pro’ (gemini-2.5-pro-exp-03-25). It has debuted at the top of the LMArena leaderboard, setting a new benchmark in human preference ratings.

“Gemini 2.5 Pro is state-of-the-art across a range of benchmarks requiring advanced reasoning. Without test-time techniques that increase cost, like majority voting, 2.5 Pro leads in math and science benchmarks like GPQA and AIME 2025. It also scores a state-of-the-art 18.8% across models without tool use on Humanity’s Last Exam, a dataset designed by hundreds of subject matter experts to capture the human frontier of knowledge and reasoning,’ the search giant announced in a blog post.

Another notable improvement in Gemini 2.5 Pro is its enhanced coding capabilities. It excels in creating visually compelling web applications and agentic code applications, as well as in code transformation and editing. On the SWE-Bench Verified leaderboard, an industry benchmark for agentic code evaluations, Gemini 2.5 Pro has achieved an impressive 63.8% score.

Speaking of availability, Gemini 2.5 Pro is now available for developers and enterprises to experiment with in Google AI Studio. It is also accessible to Gemini Advanced users through the model dropdown on both desktop and mobile platforms. The model will be rolled out to Vertex AI in the coming weeks, with pricing details for scaled production use set to be announced soon.