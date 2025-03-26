Apple has officially announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will take place from June 9 to June 13. The conference will be conducted online and is free for all developers. Additionally, on June 9, select developers and students will have the opportunity to attend an in-person special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Speaking of possible launches, WWDC 2025 is expected to showcase the latest advancements in Apple’s software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Anticipated highlights include the unveiling of iOS 19, which may feature a significant design overhaul inspired by the Apple Vision Pro headset. However, there could be some limitations, as VisionOS is built for an immersive, 3D experience with hand-gesture controls. Certain features may not be suitable or adaptable to the 2D interface of iOS and macOS.

Interestingly, some recent reports suggest that the Cupertino-headquartered company is preparing for a significant redesign of its operating systems. The expected changes aim to create a more consistent and simplified user experience across Apple devices by updating various interface elements. The changes could affect icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons.

In addition to software updates, Apple may introduce new hardware products. Actually, updates for other devices including the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and potentially the Apple Vision Pro are expected. Rumours also suggest the possibility of a revamped Mac Studio with enhanced performance.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community. We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate,” Susan Prescott, Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, said in a statement.

For the general public, the keynote address on June 9 is of particular interest, as it provides insights into upcoming features and products. Following the conference, public beta versions of the new software are typically released, allowing users to experience and provide feedback on new features before the official release. Meanwhile, developers and students can access the conference’s sessions and labs through the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

The announcement comes at a time when the iPhone maker has been facing significant heat in recent times. Last week, Apple faced yet another lawsuit – this time regarding false advertising related to the rollout of its Apple Intelligence features. The lawsuit seeks financial damages for consumers who purchased iPhones and other Apple devices under the assumption that these AI functionalities would be immediately accessible. In another example of a recent challenge for the company, the European Commission ordered Apple to open its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS ecosystem to rivals, requiring it to share technical know-how so third-party hardware can connect as seamlessly as Apple’s own accessories.