Apple is preparing for a significant redesign of its operating systems (iOS, iPadOS, and macOS) set to debut later this year with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16. According to a report by Bloomberg, this overhaul aims to create a more consistent and simplified user experience across Apple devices by updating various interface elements. The changes will affect icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons.

The new design is expected to take inspiration from Apple’s mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, particularly its VisionOS. Unlike iOS and macOS, VisionOS features unique design elements such as circular app icons, simpler windows, translucent panels for navigation, and a greater emphasis on 3D depth and shadows. However, there could be some limitations, as VisionOS is built for an immersive, 3D experience with hand-gesture controls. Certain features may not be suitable or adaptable to the 2D interface of iOS and macOS.

Interestingly, the upcoming software updates (for the Mac and iPhone both) will bring major changes, not just in terms of design or aesthetics, but also in functionality and features.

Talking about the Mac, the update is said to be the most significant since Big Sur, which was released in 2020. The upcoming update – macOS 16 – will be even more impactful, indicating crucial improvements. Meanwhile, for the iPhone, the update is being compared to iOS 7 – released in 2013 – as it was a major overhaul of the iPhone’s operating system, bringing a fresh design and new functionalities. However, the upcoming update (iOS 19) is expected to be similarly transformative for the iPhone.

The potential design/software upgrade seems worthwhile, considering that the Cupertino-headquartered company has more than 2.35 billion active devices (including iPhones, iPads, and Macs) worldwide as of the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

Returning to the expected upgrades, Apple is likely to announce these changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025, although the exact date has yet to be announced. The development comes at a time when last week the tech titan started testing a new AI-powered feature in iOS 18.4 (currently in public beta) that will automatically generate AI-based ‘App Review Summaries.’ This feature is powered by Apple Intelligence.

However, not everything is falling in favour of the tech giant. Apple recently announced an indefinite delay in the release of its AI-driven enhancements to Siri, originally slated for iOS 18.4. The delayed Siri features were intended to make the assistant more personalized and capable of performing tasks within and across apps. This delay has also affected the launch of the company’s rumoured smart home hub.