The Trump administration has now rolled out a new mobile app, CBP Home, that is aimed at encouraging undocumented immigrants in the US to leave the country of their own volition, thus reducing the number of individuals residing in the country without legal status. The app, developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is designed to allow undocumented individuals to self-report their intent to depart, providing them with a process that may help them avoid arrest, detention, and harsher immigration penalties.

The CBP Home app was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on March 10. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the initiative as a way to streamline the voluntary departure process for undocumented immigrants, offering them an alternative to forced deportation. The app is positioned as a tool for individuals who wish to leave the U.S. on their own terms while potentially preserving the option to return legally in the future. Noem stated, “If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

The CBP Home app replaces CBP One, a mobile app that was originally introduced under the Biden administration for immigration-related services. Initially, CBP One was designed to assist commercial trucking companies in scheduling cargo inspections, but its functionality was later expanded to allow migrants in Mexico to schedule appointments to seek entry at legal border crossings. Under this system, migrants could request asylum or other forms of legal entry through an official appointment process.

However, CBP One faced a lot of criticism from Republican lawmakers and immigration enforcement advocates, who argued that it facilitated mass migration without sufficient oversight. Critics claimed that the app essentially allowed migrants to enter the US without proper vetting, leading to concerns over national security and border control. Upon taking office, President Donald Trump ordered the shutdown of CBP One, effectively canceling pending appointments for thousands of migrants and leaving many uncertain about their next steps.

The CBP Home app is intended to provide an accessible, structured way for undocumented immigrants to begin the voluntary departure process. Through the app, individuals can register their intent to leave, possibly allowing them to avoid detention and future immigration penalties. The administration views self-deportation as a cost-saving measure, as it reduces the burden on immigration courts, detention centers, and enforcement agencies.

Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores described the app as a means to encourage undocumented individuals to leave before they are forcibly removed. By using CBP Home, individuals may have an opportunity to depart on their own terms, which could potentially make it easier for them to apply for legal entry at a later date, depending on their immigration history. The administration has not provided specific details on whether using the app would grant any leniency in future immigration proceedings, but officials have framed it as a less punitive alternative to formal deportation.

Unsurprisingly, the CBP Home app has sparked debate, and some have questioned whether the app will actually lead to a significant number of voluntary departures, since it is likely that undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for years will be unwilling to leave unless faced with imminent deportation. Additionally, immigrant rights groups argue that self-deportation policies often create a climate of fear within immigrant communities.