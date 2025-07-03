Samsung, has apparently itself leaked the company’s expected tri-fold smartphone. And from the looms of it, it seems Samsung is taking a page out of Huawei’s book. The device will potentially named the “Galaxy G Fold,” according to media reports (which cite One UI 8) alongside its anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. This rumored device would feature two hinges allowing it to fold into three panels.

Initial reports (via Android Authority) suggest that the tri-fold device will unfold into a substantially larger display, potentially around 10 inches, offering a tablet-grade screen size in a format that collapses into a more compact form than current book-style foldables. Unlike Huawei’s tri-fold Mate XT (which was globally released earlier this year), which employs one inward and one outward fold, Samsung’s rumored design is expected to utilize two inward-folding hinges, necessitating a separate cover screen when fully closed.

While the tri-fold is yet to be officially revealed, it is expected to come at a high price point, and its camera setup might mirror that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (that is, a triple camera setup)

Samsung was basically the one to start the foldable race – the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, launched in 2019, was the first mainstream foldable smartphone, introducing a novel form factor that transformed from a standard smartphone into a large-screen tablet. Measuring between 15.7-17.1mm when folded and 6.9-7.6mm unfolded, and weighing 276 grams, its primary innovation was an inward-folding hinge protecting a 7.3-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display. A smaller 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display provided basic functionality when closed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 introduced the “Galaxy Z” branding and several design improvements. Its “Hideaway Hinge” enhanced stability and reduced the gap between folded halves. This generation also debuted “Flex Mode,” allowing the device to maintain various open angles for hands-free use. The main display expanded to 7.6 inches, and the cover screen became a more practical 6.23 inches. The device weighed 282 grams, with folded dimensions of 13.8-16.8mm and unfolded dimensions of 6.0-6.9mm.

While building upon the Fold 5’s foundation, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 introduced subtle aesthetic changes, including flatter side rails and a more angular appearance. Weighing 239 grams, with a folded thickness of 12.1mm and an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, it continued the trend of reducing size and weight. A key highlight was the integration of AI-powered features like “Sketch to Image,” designed to leverage the expansive foldable display for enhanced user interactions.

Beyond the tri-fold speculation, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut on July 9 as Samsung’s slimmest and lightest conventional foldable to date. Reports suggest an unfolded thickness between 3.9mm and 4.5mm and a weight of approximately 215 grams, marking a notable reduction from previous models. The cover screen is anticipated to grow to 6.5 inches with a more traditional aspect ratio, while the inner display may expand to 8.2 inches, providing a more immersive user experience.